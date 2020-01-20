Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Fueling Rumors They Are Back Together!!

Zayn and Gigi Hadid have been on and off for years. After lots of time apart, it seems these two are spending time together again. The two were seen holding hands during a stroll around NYC. While it isn’t confirmed the two are back together as seriously as they have been in the part, we have hope! And details… Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in on what we know now.
Tati McQuay
Tati McQuay is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We play Noggins Up and Hollywords with Tati. She also reveals not one, but two of her biggest celebrity crushes. Tati is a dancer and singer. She’s been lucky enough to dance on the same stage as Justin Bieber AND meet Shawn Mendes. Shawn took notice to her talent after putting out a dance video to one of his songs. Recently, Tati is coming out with her own music. She just released her single “Admit It”! If you haven’t heard it yet, watch our interview and then so listen!
Tatiana “Tati” McQuay was born August 30, 2003 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada until the age of 7 when she moved to California with her family. She has two siblings, Zen and Kai. Tati is most recognized for her incredible dancing ability and is a member of the dance crew immaBEAST. She has credits on YouTube Red’s Hyperlinked and Cody & Lexy, as well as video games Just Dance Kids 2014 and ZumbaKids. She was also apart of girl group L2M, and has recently released her single “Admit It”.
Storm Reid
Storm Reid is on the E! Peoples Choice red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We talk to this talented star about HBO’s hit show Euphoria. She tells us what it was like working a show that speaks out to the teens of our generation. She also tells us what it was like to play Zendaya’s TV little sister. The two had so much fun together, they’re basically sisters IRL! Zendaya even went over to Storm’s house last Thanksgiving! We also play some rapid fire questions with Storm where she reveals which she’d rather! Don’t miss this!
Storm Reid an American actress born in Atlanta, Georgia is making big moves within the entertainment industry. Although she is only 16 years old she began her acting career at three years old. She’s played Meg Murry in Ava DuVernay’s Wrinkle in Time which came from Walt Disney Studios. Reid has also been apart of television shows such as, The Thundermans, Adam DeVine’s House Party, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago P.D. Most recently she plays Gia Bennet in the HBO series Euphoria as well as the character “Ashley” in the 2019 film Don’t Let Go starring David Oyelowo. We also are excited to see her in upcoming movies such as The Invisible Man and Suicide Squad coming out in the year 2020/21.
Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo
Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo leak new info on the new “Wayne” series that will be premiering on January 16th on YouTube Premium! Thanks for joining us in this Hollywire interview! Ciara had her start on the show Big Time Rush and then worked on a Red Band Society with Steven Spielberg! While Mark had his start on the hit movie Sing Street. They both thought the other disliked themselves when they first met but soon found out they had much in common and became fast friends.