Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Fueling Rumors They Are Back Together!!

Tati McQuay is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We play Noggins Up and Hollywords with Tati. She also reveals not one, but two of her biggest celebrity crushes. Tati is a dancer and singer. She’s been lucky enough to dance on the same stage as Justin Bieber AND meet Shawn Mendes. Shawn took notice to her talent after putting out a dance video to one of his songs. Recently, Tati is coming out with her own music. She just released her single “Admit It”! If you haven’t heard it yet, watch our interview and then so listen!

Tatiana “Tati” McQuay was born August 30, 2003 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada until the age of 7 when she moved to California with her family. She has two siblings, Zen and Kai. Tati is most recognized for her incredible dancing ability and is a member of the dance crew immaBEAST. She has credits on YouTube Red’s Hyperlinked and Cody & Lexy, as well as video games Just Dance Kids 2014 and ZumbaKids. She was also apart of girl group L2M, and has recently released her single “Admit It”.