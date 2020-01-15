Zendaya Is Making A Red Carpet Statement!!

Zendaya has not only proven to be one of the most talented actors of this generation in Hollywood, but one of the most fashion forward on the red carpet. There is not a carpet look that she has not stayed. At this years Critics Choice Awards, she may have lost her nomination but fans and viewers everywhere can not stop talking about her hot pink Tom Ford look. Tony Moras and Gabi Conti have all the details on why this is such a win for Zendaya.