HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Zhavia

Zhavia Ward is on the Spotify Best New Artist red carpet with Jana Rosenberg. We are talking all things music. She is currently working on her album! We also play Hollywire Firsts with her. She spills on her first celebrity rush and who the first person she would thank if/when she wins a Grammy. Zhavia is so talented and we love chatting with her! Stay tuned for her album coming out soon!

Post Views: 5
Scroll to top