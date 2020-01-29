Zhavia Ward is on the Spotify Best New Artist red carpet with Jana Rosenberg. We are talking all things music. She is currently working on her album! We also play Hollywire Firsts with her. She spills on her first celebrity rush and who the first person she would thank if/when she wins a Grammy. Zhavia is so talented and we love chatting with her! Stay tuned for her album coming out soon!
Ruby Jay
Ruby Jay stopped by the Hollywire studio to talk all about her life and career! She stars as ‘Holly’ in the new Hulu Original “Holly Hobbie.” Not only that but, Ruby Jay put out a hit song ‘Cherry Pop’ and more recently “Young Love.” She breaks down the meaning of the song for us while in the studio! We play This Or That with Ruby and find out she loves Instagram, pasta over pizza, and Todrick Hall! If she could collaborate with anyone it would definitely be Todrick. We also learn that she loves musical theater and prefers New York City over Los Angeles!
Pia Mia
The beautiful Pia Mia is in the Hollywire studio playing Hollywire Polaroid. She reveals to us her morning routine, the first time she sang in font of a crowd, and about her first kiss. She also tells us abut her pre show ritual before a performance. And finally, she tells us about a favorite childhood memory.
The Guamanian actress, singer, model, and songwriter Pia Mia is a triple threat. She was born and raised in Guam and moved to Los Angeles when she was 13 years old. Her career began when she began posting videos of herself singing on Youtube. Her videos went viral and her social media following grew. She started her own record label called ‘Wolfpack Entertainment’ but eventually got a major record deal with Interscope Records. She has collaborated with artists like G-Eazy, Austin Mahone and Jeremih.
The Regrettes
The Regrettes is made up of Lydia Night, Sage Chavis, Drew Thomsen and Genessa Gariano. They just finished their US and Europe tour, where they had all their luggage stolen and the tour van! They still played a show the night their things were stolen. They played at Lollapalooza on the same stage as Jack White, The White Stripes, who played after them! Drew recently watched “A Quiet Place” starring John Krasinski!