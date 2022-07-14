Amber Heard’s Motion for a Mistrial Denied by Judge

Amber Heard’s motion for a mistrial was denied by the judge.

Judge Penny Azcarte just shut down Amber Heard’s jury fraud claim for the Depp v Heard trial.

Amber’s legal team had previously filed documents claiming that one of the jurors took the summons from his father

This juror shares the same name with his father who he lives with, and this led to this juror getting fraudulently empaneled

Judge Penny ruled that since jury duty summons did not include a birthdate, there was no fraud and either the son or father could’ve shown up for their jury service. Judge Penny also ruled that Amber’s jury fraud claim should’ve been made sooner – and believes the only reason she is filing this claim now is because she lost the case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Amber also argued that the ten million dollar compensation for damages awarded to Jonny was exclusive – but the judge denied this claim as well, as there was testimony claiming Johnny lost way more than ten million in movie roles that were pulled after Amber’s opp-ed in the Washington Post. Amber can still appeal this ruling – but her chances of that appeal going through are not looking good at this time.