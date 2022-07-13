Inside Bradley Cooper’s New Romance!

Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin & Anna Wintour set them up!

Bradley Cooper has a new love in his life!

He’s officially dating Huma Abedin

Huma is a top aide to Hillary Clinton & Anthony Weiner’s ex

According to sources Bradely and Huma have been together for a few months now, and they had a very high profile matchmaker! A source told Page 6 that Anna Wintour set them up. The source explained that she’s bffs with Bradley and “adores” Huma.

According to insiders Bradley and Huma have been keeping their relationship VERY low key. Page 6’s source shared that Huma told a few friends that she had a “new man” but did NOT reveal Bradley’s identity! The source also revealed that they are “perfect for each other.” Explaining they’re both QUOTE: “into power and politics and human affairs.”

Before dating Huma Bradley was linked to Glee’s Diana Agron, though their relationship appears to have been casual and short lived. Page 6’s source shared QUOTE: “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.” As of right now it appears the new couple is focused on continuing to keep their relationship as private as possible. Bradley is also currently working on a new movie. He’s starring in and directing Maestro for Netflix, which is expected to debut in 2023.