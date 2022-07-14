Noah Schnapp Breaks his Silence After Doja Cat Called him Out

Noah Schnapp just broke his silence after getting called out by Doja Cat.

Noah was recently under fire after leaking a private direct message between him and Doja Cat

In this DM the rapper and singer was seemingly trying to shoot her shot with Noah’s “Stranger Things” co-star Joseph Quinn.

But now Noah is saying that despite the drama, things are good between him and Doja.

As the actor took to TikTok to update his followers on the situation writing, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music so no hard feelings [red heart emojis].” He set this TikTok to Doja’s song “Kiss Me More.” Previously Doja called out Noah for leaking her private message to him where she was trying to get set up with his “Stranger Things” co-star and fan favorite Joseph Quinn. Doja clapped back at Noah for putting her on blast saying that him posting their private DM was some “weasel sh—“ but she also did mention that she knows Noah is young and everyone can learn from their mistakes.