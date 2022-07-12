R Kelly is Engaged & Appealing His Trial Verdict

R Kelly is Engaged & Appealing His Trial VerdictJul 12
R Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims & appealing his 30 year prison sentence!
- R Kelly is engaged to 26 year old Joycelyn Savage
- Their engagement news comes as he’s also announced plans to appeal his 30 year prison sentence
- He’s been convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering
E News just obtained a letter Joyceln wrote to the judge ahead of R Kelly’s sentencing. In it she tells the judge she resents the narrative that she is a “victim” and that she “loves” her fiancé Robert very much. She even describes their relationship as the “best thing” that’s ever happened to her. R Kelly hasn’t publicly commented on their engagement, but his attorney just filed a formal appeal to challenge his guilty verdict. He was found guilty on all 9 counts including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.