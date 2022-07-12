R Kelly is Engaged & Appealing His Trial Verdict

R Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims & appealing his 30 year prison sentence!

R Kelly is engaged to 26 year old Joycelyn Savage

Their engagement news comes as he’s also announced plans to appeal his 30 year prison sentence

He’s been convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering



E News just obtained a letter Joyceln wrote to the judge ahead of R Kelly’s sentencing. In it she tells the judge she resents the narrative that she is a “victim” and that she “loves” her fiancé Robert very much. She even describes their relationship as the “best thing” that’s ever happened to her. R Kelly hasn’t publicly commented on their engagement, but his attorney just filed a formal appeal to challenge his guilty verdict. He was found guilty on all 9 counts including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.