Stranger Things Star Cries At Comic Con. Joseph Quinn broke down in tears at Comic Con!

Video of Stranger Things Star Cries At Comic Con has gone VIRAL!

A fan took the time to THANK him during a Q & A session for the way he handled his hectic meet & greet the day before

Rumors are swirling that staff oversold the event by 400 slots. They then yelled at Joseph for taking too much time with each person

The fan said to Joseph: “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday — whether it’s true or not — about how you were treated. I won’t comment on it, but I just wanted to say thank you from all of us, we’re really grateful that you’re sharing your time.” At this point the crowd erupted in cheers and Joseph got emotional as the fan continued to explain how much his character of Eddie on Stranger Things means to so many people!