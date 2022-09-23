Tristan Thompson caught up with OnlyFans star as Hulu’s “The Kardashian” new season drop

Tristan Thompson continues to dig himself a hole as he is seen with a new girl

Hulu’s new season of “The Kardashians” just debuted

And Khloe was seen being present for her new child’s birth where Tristan was nowhere to be found

Professional basketball player and baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian continues to build a bad case for himself. Tristan has recently been spotted with a new girl who happens to be Juanita JCV, an OnlyFans model. This timing didn’t work in his favor as season 2 of “The Kardashians” just premiered which so far the show has shown the paternity scandal that involved Khloe. The two were in the process of having another child together via surrogate news break that he himself was expecting another child with another woman.

The photos captured of Tristan and Juanita were taken outside The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles, as well as leaving Jack Harlows’s concert after party and then spotted in the back of an SUV together. This most definitely isn’t his first rodeo with being seen with other women. Earlier this summer he was spotted holding hands with another woman in Greece who was getting close to the due date of his new child with Khloe Kardashian.