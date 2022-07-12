Zendaya’s Groundbreaking Emmy Nomination

Zendaya just made Emmy history for being the youngest two-time acting nominee and the youngest producer nominee!

Zendaya just scored two Emmy nominations – one makes her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee ever. The actress and producer is now 25 years old – making her the youngest to receive an Emmy for producing. Zendaya is the executive producer of the hit HBO series “Euphoria” – which just scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama.

Zendaya’s Emmy nomination for Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress she is up against: Jodie Comer in “Killing Eve,” Laura Linney for “Ozark,” Melanie Lynsey in “Yellow Jackets,” and Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show.”

While for Outstanding Drama – Euphoria is up against, “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things,” “Succession,” and “Yellow Jackets.”

When Zendaya took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” in 2020 – she set another Emmy record for being the youngest to win in this prestigious category. Over the last two years, “Euphoria” has received a total of nine Emmy nominations – and has won also for Outstanding Contemporary Make-up (Non- Prosthetic) and Outstanding Orginal Music and Lyrics.