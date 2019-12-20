Annie Leblanc is on this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties! Jana Rosenberg and the Hollywire team are breaking down her best career, relationship and fashion moments. We talk Annie’s music and acting career, plus her friendship with Jayden Bartels. PLUS, we go down memory lane for some of her cutest moments with her boyfriend Asher Angel.
Heartthrobs and Hotties: Camila Cabello and Zendaya
Jana Rosenberg and the Hollywire fan girls are chatting about trending hotties Camila Cabello and Zendaya.
When it comes to Camila, aside from her music being absolutely fire, she is complete fire herself. Camila is insanely talented, has the voice of an angel and the heart of angel as well. She’s gorgeous on the outside and beautiful on the inside. We clearly aren’t the only who think so. Her boyfriend Shawn Mendes is obsessed with her and we totally see why. Those two are relationship goals!! We’ve been such a fan of Camila and we’re so happy to see her happy and absolutely killing it.
Next on the hot topic of hotties is Zendaya. Zendaya is an absolute QUEEN on the inside and out. She’s come such a long way in her career from Disney, to music, to HBO’s hit show “Euphoria”. She’s absolutely BEAUTIFUL on the inside and out. She’s been rumored to be dating co-star Jacob Elordi, BUT nothing has been confirmed. Although we have to say… we totally ship that!! Anyways, see what else Jana and the girls have to say about Zendaya being an ultimate Hollywood hottie only right here on Hollywire.
Justin Bieber
On this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties, we are breaking down Justin Bieber. Aka – this generation’s king of pop. Justin Bieber rose to fame after Youtube videos of him went viral. Talent manager Scooter Braun took him under his wing and ever since he’s been one of Hollywood’s hottest heartthrobs. From a crazy career, to countless relationships and flings, the Hollywire girls are covering it all. Regardless of trouble or drama Biebs has gotten himself into, we will stan him forever. Keep it right here on Hollywire for more Justin Bieber news.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is a HOT topic heartthrob in the world of Hollywood heartthrobs. The Hollywire team is breaking down what makes Shawn one of the most sought after heartthrobs of our generation. Is it because he’s now taken? Is it his hair? Unbuttoned button ups? His love songs? The truth is… it’s probably EVERYTHING about him. Not only is Shawn gorgeous, he is a total sweetheart. Plus, he is mega-talented to top it off. Now we’re all just wishing we could be Camila for just one day. For more Shawn Mendes news, keep it right here on Hollywire.