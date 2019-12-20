This episode of Hollywire’s Heartthrobs and Hotties is on Jayden Bartels! We chat about Jayden’s career, style and relationships with her best friend Annie Leblanc and Armani Jackson. Jayden is beautiful inside and out and we love her!
Annie Leblanc
Annie Leblanc is on this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties! Jana Rosenberg and the Hollywire team are breaking down her best career, relationship and fashion moments. We talk Annie’s music and acting career, plus her friendship with Jayden Bartels. PLUS, we go down memory lane for some of her cutest moments with her boyfriend Asher Angel.
Justin Bieber
On this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties, we are breaking down Justin Bieber. Aka – this generation’s king of pop. Justin Bieber rose to fame after Youtube videos of him went viral. Talent manager Scooter Braun took him under his wing and ever since he’s been one of Hollywood’s hottest heartthrobs. From a crazy career, to countless relationships and flings, the Hollywire girls are covering it all. Regardless of trouble or drama Biebs has gotten himself into, we will stan him forever. Keep it right here on Hollywire for more Justin Bieber news.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is a HOT topic heartthrob in the world of Hollywood heartthrobs. The Hollywire team is breaking down what makes Shawn one of the most sought after heartthrobs of our generation. Is it because he’s now taken? Is it his hair? Unbuttoned button ups? His love songs? The truth is… it’s probably EVERYTHING about him. Not only is Shawn gorgeous, he is a total sweetheart. Plus, he is mega-talented to top it off. Now we’re all just wishing we could be Camila for just one day. For more Shawn Mendes news, keep it right here on Hollywire.