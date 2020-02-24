CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

4 Tik Tok Dances To NEVER Do In Front Of Your Parents!

Tik tok dances are super fun! We love them. However, they can also be a little aggressive and inappropriate. BUT no worries, we’ve got your back. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are telling you 4 Tik Tok dance trends that you should NEVER (and we repeat, NEVER) do in front of your parents. Happy Tik Tok-ing!

Post Views: 40
Scroll to top