4 Tik Tok Dances To NEVER Do In Front Of Your Parents!

Miley Cyrus, we grew up watching her as a Disney star, and she later came into our lives like a wrecking ball, and showed us how twerking’s really done. She’s a woman of many looks, and we’ve grown up with her and watched as she enters each new age of Miley, transitioning through different phases and trying new looks. We love that she’s not afraid to venture into new territories and when it comes to fashion, Miley Cyrus is quite the pioneer. She’s our favorite bad girl, sweet girl, rock star, and all of the above. Let’s run through our favorite Miley looks over the last decade.