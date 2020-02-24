4 Tik Tok Dances To NEVER Do In Front Of Your Parents!

Tik tok dances are super fun! We love them. However, they can also be a little aggressive and inappropriate. BUT no worries, we’ve got your back. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are telling you 4 Tik Tok dance trends that you should NEVER (and we repeat, NEVER) do in front of your parents. Happy Tik Tok-ing!
You Might also like
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson DONE or Will They Make It Work?!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not doing as well as we all had thought. Khloe did take Tristan back after he cheated on her, with Lani Blair back in April while Khloe was pregnant with True, doesn’t mean everything is back to normal for the two. Khloe has been trying to keep her relationship going with him because there have been moments where Tristan has put in a lot effort when it comes to True and his, dad duties. But, he wants out of the relationship all together and would like to move back to Cleveland, where Lani is rumored to be staying in his home.
Miley Cyrus’ Most Iconic Looks Across The Decade!
Miley Cyrus, we grew up watching her as a Disney star, and she later came into our lives like a wrecking ball, and showed us how twerking’s really done. She’s a woman of many looks, and we’ve grown up with her and watched as she enters each new age of Miley, transitioning through different phases and trying new looks. We love that she’s not afraid to venture into new territories and when it comes to fashion, Miley Cyrus is quite the pioneer. She’s our favorite bad girl, sweet girl, rock star, and all of the above. Let’s run through our favorite Miley looks over the last decade.
Juice WRLD Dies At 21 Years Old
Twenty-one year old rapper, Juice WRLD, passed away Sunday night soon after landing in Chicago. The rapper suffered from a seizure. The reason for his seizure is still unknown, but around seventy pounds of marajuana was found on his plane. Juice WRLD was an incredibly successful artist. He is most well known for his hit song ‘Lucid Dreams’. He collaborated on a mixtape with Future which racked up millions of plays and streams. He was selling out shows around the world. This tragedy come a little over a year after the death of rapper Mac Miller. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Juice WRLD’s family, friends and fans everywhere.