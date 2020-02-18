4 Times Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson Were Relationship Goals!

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are couple goals! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down 4 different times these Tik Tok stars stole our hearts . Don’t miss it right here on Hot on Hollywire!
You Might also like
-
Who Is Mariska Hargitay’s Mother? The Tragic Truth Regarding the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star’s Past
To lots of TV viewers, Law & Order: SVU famous person Mariska Hargitay possibly feels like family. For the long-ago 20 years, we’ve been watching as Detective Olivia Benson has resolved depressing crimes and fought for justice for sufferers. In fact, the durable NBC show is now attached with the new Law & Order and Gunsmoke for the honor of being the best-running live-action TV drama.
But what some viewers might not know is that Hargitay comes from a famous Hollywood family with a tragic history.
Jayne Mansfield is Mariska Hargitay’s Mother
The 54-year-old Law & Order celebrity is the daughter of actress Jayne Mansfield and actor and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay.
Together with stars like Mamie Van Doren and Marilyn Monroe, Mansfield was one of the famous blonde Hollywood bombshells of the 1950s and 1960s. She was famous for her characters in movies like The Girl Can’t Help It, The Wayward Bus, Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?, and Kiss Them for Me, plus her work on stage and in television.
Also, Mansfield posed for Playboy and had a serious skill for self-promotion. Recognized as the “working man’s Monroe,” she would stage strategic clothing malfunctions and rarely turned down an occasion for an interview or public look. 90% of the persons at her 1957 wedding to Hargitay were reporters, as per to the Hollywood Reporter.
“If it weren’t for Mansfield then, there would probably be no Kardashians today,” the magazine noted.
A tragic end
While Mansfield was a big celebrity, her fame had started to diminish by the 1960s. In 1967, she was traveling from Biloxi, Mississippi, where she’d just performed, to New Orleans while the car she was riding in banged into the rear of a tractor-trailer. Mansfield was killed immediately, along with the 2 other passengers in the front seat of the vehicle. She was 34- years- old.
Three of Mansfield’s 5 children were also in that vehicle – 8-year-old Mickey Jr., 6-year-old Zoltan, and 3-year-old Mariska. All three lived on the crash with small injuries.
How Mariska Hargitay wants her mom to be remembered
Since Mansfield is most remembered for her curvy figure and drop-dead beautiful looks, Hargitay wants the public to know that her mom was more than just a sex symbol.
“My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamorous sex symbol — but people didn’t know that she played the violin and had a 160 IQ and had five kids and loved dogs,” she said in the interview with People. “She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her.”
Post Views:
941
-
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!
The Big Oxmox advised her not to do so, because there were thousands of bad Commas, wild Question.
-
Selena Gomez Is Looking For These 5 Things In Her Next Lover!
Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle! BUT she has some very specific qualifications you need to know in order to date her. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are giving you the 5 necessities Selena is looking for in her next beau. Listen up!