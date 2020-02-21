5 Reasons You’re Obsessed With BTS!

BTS is the worlds favorite K-Pop band. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down 5 reasons why the BTS Army is the strongest in the game. Don’t miss this right here on Hot on Hollywire.
The Best Party at Coachella was REVOLVE!
REVOLVE, presented the much-anticipated 4th annual #REVOLVEfestival, a variety of aspirational style and entertainment experiences, performances, and activations. The 2nd day of #REVOLVEfestival had party-goers hyped and excited during Offset’s performance as fellow member of Migos, Quavo, jumped on stage. Guests were then surprised by special guest.Cardi B! The two joined the stage together and gave a memorable high-energy performance, which ended in a kiss! Tyga, Saweetie, A Boogie With Da Hoodie kept the non-stop party hyped, and rap duo Rae Sremmurd closed out the show.
Whethan Made us Fall in SUPERLOVE!
Whethan’s newest music video, “Super Love” featuring Oh Wonder is out now! This 70’s inspired music video is electric! Combined with the song’s poppy vibes and avant garde imagery, we see inside the lives of several outlandish characters. And don’t forget about the evil vacuum cleaner and dog people. If that’s not enough to make you want to watch, we don’t know what is!
Ariana Grande’s Tik Tok Look-Alike Paige Niemann Reveals Ariana Slid Into Her DMs!
Just when you thought there was only one Ariana Grande.. there might just be two! Ariana Grande look-alike Paige Niemann is rising to fame on Tik Tok and other social media platforms due her uncanny resemblance to the pop sensation. She reveals the DMs that went down between herself and Ariana, plus when the two may be meeting! Watch this episode of Hollywire news with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras for the full story.