Addison Rae Makes A STATEMENT At New York Fashion Week!!

Addison Rae is taking her talents to New York Fashion Week! She is looking absolutely stunning, going to runway shows, and taking over Instagram accounts like Alice and Olivia. She is even doing Tik Tok’s with anyone that’s stopping her on the streets of New York. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.

