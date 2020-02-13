Addison Rae Makes A STATEMENT At New York Fashion Week!!

Addison Rae is taking her talents to New York Fashion Week! She is looking absolutely stunning, going to runway shows, and taking over Instagram accounts like Alice and Olivia. She is even doing Tik Tok’s with anyone that’s stopping her on the streets of New York. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
You Might also like
-
Lil Pump Was Not Having It
On Saturday Lil Pump’s set was cut short at Lollapalooza and he was not happy about it. The “Gucci Gang” creator said, he was mad that his set was stopped because he was causing a riot in the audience. The crowd was getting a little too wild, creating an extremely large mosh-pit, so big that he was forced to end his performance! People were passing out in the crowd because fans were getting way too rowdy. Apparently, Lil Pump only sang about 5 songs during his set and they were cutoff a few times in order to move the fans back away from the stage. Fans took to twitter to show their dissatisfaction with the whole event and his performance.
-
Is Noah Centineo the NEW Edward Cullen from Twilight?
Is Noah Centineo the NEW Edward Cullen or Jacob Black from Twilight?? Will the ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ sequel be like Twilight as Noah Centineo hopes? We hope so! Team Noah! Noah also just co-starred in the premiere episode of ‘Good Trouble’ with co-star Cierra Ramirez!
-
Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel Top 5 CUTEST Moments!
Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel’s Top 5 ‘Aww” moments on Hollywire News! Annie recently surprised Asher and it was the cutest. It had us looking back at more moments that make us remember why we and all the fans ship the so much! What is your favorite “Ashannie” moment?! Comment below and let us know!