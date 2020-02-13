Addison Rae Makes A STATEMENT At New York Fashion Week!!

On Saturday Lil Pump’s set was cut short at Lollapalooza and he was not happy about it. The “Gucci Gang” creator said, he was mad that his set was stopped because he was causing a riot in the audience. The crowd was getting a little too wild, creating an extremely large mosh-pit, so big that he was forced to end his performance! People were passing out in the crowd because fans were getting way too rowdy. Apparently, Lil Pump only sang about 5 songs during his set and they were cutoff a few times in order to move the fans back away from the stage. Fans took to twitter to show their dissatisfaction with the whole event and his performance.