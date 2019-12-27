CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel Top 5 CUTEST Moments!

Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel’s Top 5 ‘Aww” moments on Hollywire News! Annie recently surprised Asher and it was the cutest. It had us looking back at more moments that make us remember why we and all the fans ship the so much! What is your favorite “Ashannie” moment?! Comment below and let us know!

Post Views: 30

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top