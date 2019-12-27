Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel Top 5 CUTEST Moments!

Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel’s Top 5 ‘Aww” moments on Hollywire News! Annie recently surprised Asher and it was the cutest. It had us looking back at more moments that make us remember why we and all the fans ship the so much! What is your favorite “Ashannie” moment?! Comment below and let us know!
You Might also like
-
Maddie Ziegler and Kailand Morris Relationship Status!
Okay, so they’ve been spending a ton of time together the last several months, but what’s their status? It all started when the two of them were on set for Dancing with the Stars and since then, they’ve been in tons of social media posts together, but Maddie Ziegler and Kailand Morris have not confirmed that they are officially dating. Whatever is going on, they look adorable, and we are all for the instagram love that’s going on between the two.
-
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Moved To Canada
Every newly married couple takes their time to settle into new life, and it looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no different. Justin and Hailey’s romance has been an absolute whirlwind, so it makes complete sense that the young couple has decided to take their relationship one step further and moved out of the country together. Mr. & Mrs. Bieber has decided to settle down in Justin’s home country, Canada after getting married, rather than the U.S., which is where they were living before.
According to the Us Weekly, newlyweds are full-time now living in Waterloo, Ontario. Justin Bieber has a massive home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage and a separate boathouse. There is also a movie theatre and three fireplaces, inside the house.
Last week, the loved-up couple reportedly spent their first Thanksgiving at their new home and Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber, mother Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin were all at their residence to celebrate the holiday according to a report.
Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram “Happy late Thanksgiving to everyone”. “First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family have come together.”
After the celebrations, the lovebirds Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were also spotted in the stands at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto, wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. Bieber jerseys.
Post Views:
550
-
The Best Party at Coachella was REVOLVE!
REVOLVE, presented the much-anticipated 4th annual #REVOLVEfestival, a variety of aspirational style and entertainment experiences, performances, and activations. The 2nd day of #REVOLVEfestival had party-goers hyped and excited during Offset’s performance as fellow member of Migos, Quavo, jumped on stage. Guests were then surprised by special guest.Cardi B! The two joined the stage together and gave a memorable high-energy performance, which ended in a kiss! Tyga, Saweetie, A Boogie With Da Hoodie kept the non-stop party hyped, and rap duo Rae Sremmurd closed out the show.