Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel’s V-Day Vacay!!

Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel are celebrating Valentines Day a little early this year. The two are vacationing together in Turks and Caicos with their families! They are capturing their cuteness all over Instagram and in case you’ve missed any of it, we have you covered! Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the #Ashannie details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Split Details
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima officially split up yesterday! The couple decided to call it quits and the breakup apparently, was not a peaceful one. Poor Kourtney cannot catch a break when it comes to love and dating! Kourtney and Younes had a huge fight about a week ago over instagram. We all remember the passive aggressive and hypocritical comment he left on her picture about flaunting her body in her picture saying, “that’s what you need to show to get likes?” Kourtney thought this was super embarrassing, Kourtney does think Younes is a bit too young and immature for her, the comment was just the straw that broke the camels back. Younes likes to travel all over the world, quite a bit! – and that’s just not possible for the mom of 3. He was pressuring her to move to Europe so she could see him more often. He did leave a sort of cryptic message on his Insta story which seems to be directed at another news source who tried to “out” Younes for possibly cheating on Kourtney with Jordan Ozuna. He clapped back by saying that the publication wanted to pin him as the bad guy, but they failed because the story of him cheating was a hoax – he posted a pic of all his friends that he’s with, not just Jordan, to his story.
Is Selena Gomez Saying Goodbye to Love Forever!?
Selena Gomez has been on a long and crazy roller coaster of love with Justin Bieber. But now that Justin is engaged, Selena has some strict requirements when it comes to her next love. Do you think Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to love forever?
Ariana Grande Runs to Pete Davidson’s Side Following His Alarming Social Media Post
It has not been an easy road for Pete Davidson. Fighting an upward battle against mental illness, and recently going through a difficult break up with former fiancé Ariana Grande, Pete has had his share of struggle. And just a few days ago, Pete Davidson posted a scary note on instagram that threw fans and friends into a frenzy for his well being and health.