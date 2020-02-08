CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel’s V-Day Vacay!!

Annie Leblanc and Asher Angel are celebrating Valentines Day a little early this year. The two are vacationing together in Turks and Caicos with their families! They are capturing their cuteness all over Instagram and in case you’ve missed any of it, we have you covered! Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the #Ashannie details right here on Hot on Hollywire.

