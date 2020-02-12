Ariana Grande Caught Making Out With A Stranger

Ariana Grande is living her BEST single life! Recently, she went to Disneyland with Mikey Foster of Social House. The two were very kissy, kissy. But now, Ariana is with someone new. That person – we are not sure of at the moment. However we do know they displayed quite a bit of PDA and it isn’t with Mikey Foster. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the tea we know of right now.
You Might also like
-
Nick Jonas’ fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s Bridal Shower Price Tag Hits Jaw-Dropping Heights
Priyanka Chopra’s best friends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia surprised the bride-to-be with the astonishing pre-wedding celebration at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City. The event was attended by guests such as Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas. Priyanka’s soon to be mother in law, Denise Jonas, was in attendance as well.
-
Tana Mongeau Goes Home With Jake Paul In Miami
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially no longer together. Yet, it’s looking like the two are still wanting to be together via Tana’s social media. The two hit the town in Miami on Super Bowl weekend together. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are filling you in on everything we know about this post-split romance right here on Hot on Hollywire.
-
97.1 AMP Radio’s Edgar Sotelo and Chelsea Briggs Interview Director Chis Robinson On Drake and Chris Brown’s “No Guidance” Music Video!
Legendary music video director, Chris Robinson has done it again, and in a BIG way. Chris Brown and Drakes new song “No Guidance” couldn’t be fully complete without a BOMB music video to follow. Who to create this epic 9-minute music video masterpiece? Of course the one and only Chris Robinson – the man also behind other iconic videos like Tyga’s “Rack City”, Nicki Minaj and Drakes “Moment in Time”, T.I. and Keri Hilson’s “Got Your Back” and so many more. Chris Robinson did an exclusive interview on the AMP Morning Show with hosts Edgar Sotelo and our very own Chelsea Briggs to give you the inside scoop on the vision and creation for this experience with Drake and Chris Brown.
This project started with a just phone call from Chris Brown for Robinson to listen to “No Guidance”. Obviously, Robinson loved the song and immediately wanted to work a music video into play. Robinson speaks highly of the two mega rap stars, Chris Brown and Drake in general, but especially when it comes to their dance moves. When is comes to Chris Brown, Robinson tells Edgar and Chelsea, “there’s nobody who does what he does, like him”. In case you didn’t already know, these two can absolutely bust a move. In the video for “No Guidance”, IT SHOWS.
When Edgar and Chelsea asked about Robinson’s favorite part of the entire experience, aside from simultaneously working with Chris Brown and Drake of course, Robinson says working with his son. Yup, Robinson co-directed this insane music video alongside his talented son, listed under the credits as “creative director”, LCR$.
Robinson’s next piece of work stays within the rap world. He directed an episode of Hulu’s new series that is just now in production called “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”. Will Robinson direct a new film that stars both Chris Brown and Drake? The answer to that question left open… but Robinson is definitely NOT shutting it down. In terms of his next visions and dreams, Robinson would love to direct a new “Bad Boys” film. Whatever he does, the man behind all of this musical art is a talent like no other.
If you haven’t already, check out Chris Brown and Drake’s new video for “No Guidance” directed by Chris Robinson. The video premiered less than one week ago and already has almost 30 MILLION views.Post Views: 1,191