Ariana Grande Makes Social House’s Mikey Foster Her ‘Boyfriend’

Ariana Grande is moving on! She is saying “Thank you, Next” to her past and showing interest in Social House singer/rapper Mikey Foster!! Yes.. Social House and Ariana Grande collaborated on the hit song “Boyfriend” in 2019. In 2020, it’s looking like her and Foster are taking things to the next level. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all these juicy details!!
Noah Centineo
Now a days we can’t stop drooling over Noah Centineo, but where did this mega babe come from? We found all of the times Noah appeared on the screen that you probably missed. Before starring in the Netflix flicks – trying saying that fast 3 times – “Sierra Burgess is a Loser” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” he was actually around for a while, – but somehow he snuck right past us. It wasn’t until recently we started getting captivated by the flow of his hair and that beautiful smile, yet he grew up on screen right before our very eyes.
Zayn Malik’s “Too Much” Drops On The Charts
This past Thursday, Zayn Malik released another single, called “Too Much.” This one features Timbaland, the producer who has produced for some of the biggest stars out there, like Justin Timberlake for example. Zayn’s single “Sour Diesel” which debuted at # 15 and worked its way down to # 98 a few days later.
Eva Longoria Had A Hard Time On The Set of ‘Grand Hotel’ After Baby
Eva Longoria reveals that it had been a tough experience on the TV series “Grand Hotel” set with her newborn son – Santiago. She had thought that it would be easy to take the baby on work since she had not to be in front of the camera.
Though the 43-year-old actress doesn’t have any regrets on her decision of accompanying her son to the set, she feels the whole period was a bit harder than she actually had anticipated.
On the show Entertainment Tonight, she tells, “When I was directing, I had just had Santi and I was breastfeeding as I was saying action and running around. I thought, ‘This will be easy, I’m not in front of the camera. There’s no pressure to look amazing’, (but) it was so hard. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’.”
She discovered that it was not her looks that had to intervene her and her son on the set but instead the challenge was to stay focused on work and also take care of her little one.
Eva took herself to unveil that the whole time on the set was fun and she is delighted to see her baby boy grown on the set. She tells, “But he’s grown up on the set. He’s been on the set every episode. This cast is like his surrogate family.”
This shows that Santiago has developed new bonds with the people on the set and had lovely interactions with them.
Eva is loving becoming a mother. She tells us, “I’m still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He’s starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch.”
The actress and director seems very satisfied after finishing her work on “Grand Hotel”. She was literally obsessed with the original Spanish story that the series is based on.
The actress and director seems very satisfied after finishing her work on "Grand Hotel". She was literally obsessed with the original Spanish story that the series is based on.

She further adds to 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was a lot of fun. It was an original Spanish format that was a period piece that happened in the 1800s and I was obsessed with it." Here is a glimpse of the passion that she has for 'Grand Hotel', "I was like, 'I wanna contemporise that. What would a family-owned hotel look like today with the upstairs and the downstairs? What happens if we set it in Miami, which is a sexy character in itself? What happens if we populate it with all these wonderful and beautiful people?' And then voila, you have Grand Hotel."