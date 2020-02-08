CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Ariana Grande Makes Social House’s Mikey Foster Her ‘Boyfriend’

Ariana Grande is moving on! She is saying “Thank you, Next” to her past and showing interest in Social House singer/rapper Mikey Foster!! Yes.. Social House and Ariana Grande collaborated on the hit song “Boyfriend” in 2019. In 2020, it’s looking like her and Foster are taking things to the next level. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all these juicy details!!

Post Views: 10
Scroll to top