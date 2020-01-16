CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Ariana Grande Reveals A Grammy Performance We’ve Been Waiting For

Ariana Grande did not perform at the 2019 Grammys. This was due to conflicts with Grammy show producer Ken Ehrlich. The two exchanged tweets on social media about why Ariana did not the make the cut for performers last year. Ariana fired back at Ken on Twitter to set the record straight. This year, the Grammy team learned their lesson and are letting Ariana perform WHATEVER songs she feels is best. Tony Moras and Gabi Conti have all the details on Ariana Grande’s 2020 Grammy performance that you will not want to miss.

