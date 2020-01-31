CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Ariana Grande Shades Tik Tok Stars

Ariana Grande is not having it with the haters! Instagram trolls are coming for Ariana Grande’s iconic look – her classic knee high boots and high ponytail. However, the pop star is clapping back! Plus, she is now coming for those copying her style. Is she talking about Tik Tok star Paige Neimann? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on Hot on Hollywire.

