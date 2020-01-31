Ariana Grande Shades Tik Tok Stars

Ariana Grande is not having it with the haters! Instagram trolls are coming for Ariana Grande’s iconic look – her classic knee high boots and high ponytail. However, the pop star is clapping back! Plus, she is now coming for those copying her style. Is she talking about Tik Tok star Paige Neimann? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Riverdale Stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse Admit Why They Want The Show To Continue
Riverdale is officially coming back for season 5!! However, we and the fans have A LOT of questions after season 4. The cast are all seniors in high school and it seems all the villains are slayed. So what is next for kids of Riverdale High? KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes all admit they want the show to continue beyond season 5. Gabi Conti and Tony Moras have the details you Riverdale fans need to know on Hollywire News.
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s new music video Me! Featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie hit 65.2 million views in just 24 hours. You’re welcome Tay Tay, that was mostly me, and yes everything is fine! Which got us thinking about TSwift’s “long list of ex-lovers” and where are they now?!
We obviously ship Justin and Hailey Bieber so hard. It feels like every day this cutest couple does something to make us swoon and go “aww I want that.” Here are the five times the Biebs times two gave us serious #RelationshipGoals.
Beyonce, who very selectively uses Instragam, dropped three photos last week of her and a whole bunch of sneakers. Which got us thinking, could Bey have any more sneakers? Of course, she could, she’s Beyonce. This image has already been meme-ed a bunch, as all the single ladies are wondering, what is going on here?
You guys remember when wedgies were not something you ever wanted, right? Well times have changed, the latest Instagram trend is the “Wedgie Rise.” Emily Ratajowski, Demi Rose and Chloe Ferry are all about this look, that is also called “fanny flossing” or “v-kinis.”
-
ALL THE DETAILS: Cardi B Has Given Birth !! Kulture Kiari
Cardi B has finally given birth and made it official! The rap sensation took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the name of her baby girl, tagging Offset, of course. She gave birth in a hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday July 10th… Watch the full video to find out all the details! What are your thoughts on the name? Kulture Kiari