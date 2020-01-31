CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Ariana Grande Throws Shade At Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is TOTALLY shading Pete Davidson! At least, we think so thanks to her EPIC Grammy performance last weekend. Ariana performed a mashup of “Imagine”, “7 rings” and “Thank You, Next”. At the end of her performance.. she puts an engagement ring back in the box and closes it to end her performance. Sly Ariana! We are here for it. Get all these juicy deets right here on Hot on Hollywire.

Post Views: 49
Scroll to top