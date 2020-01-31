Ariana Grande Throws Shade At Pete Davidson

As rumor keep on to swirl on a break, a recent story has out what actually happened when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spent Christmas together previous year.

Meghan and Kate are “certainly not best friends” however still handled to enclose a “superb time” last Christmas — in spite of reports of worry between Prince William and Prince Harry. Before this week it was declared Prince William had welcomed Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with his family after Prince Harry blamed his older brother of not “rolling out the red carpet” for his fiancée.

An insider said, “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles moved in and asked Prince William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,”

However, in spite of the tension between the brothers a source has while told to an online source that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Christmas with the Cambridges previous year had been a “wonderful time”. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together,” they said.

In the last week, many reports have come out claiming the Duchess of Sussex has been the reason of tension in the royal family. It’s been definite Prince Harry and Meghan has sure not to go into a Kensington Palace apartment next door to the Cambridges and will in its place take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

“The basic plan was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments,” a royal source told. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers.” There have also been alleged that Meghan Markle wakes up at 5 am daily and bombards staff with text messages, even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also lost 2 staff members in the last 6 months. Also, it’s been rumored Meghan’s wedding planning left Kate in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid gown.

Kate Middleton, who had just given birth to Prince Louis, was somewhat “emotional” at the time, the reported by some online sources.

Prince Harry was also reportedly cautioned by the Queen regarding Meghan’s behavior in the direction up to the wedding after the Suits actor turned into unhappy she would not wear the tiara of her selection, reported by the online source.