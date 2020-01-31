Ariana Grande Throws Shade At Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is TOTALLY shading Pete Davidson! At least, we think so thanks to her EPIC Grammy performance last weekend. Ariana performed a mashup of “Imagine”, “7 rings” and “Thank You, Next”. At the end of her performance.. she puts an engagement ring back in the box and closes it to end her performance. Sly Ariana! We are here for it. Get all these juicy deets right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton ‘absolutely not best friends’
As rumor keep on to swirl on a break, a recent story has out what actually happened when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spent Christmas together previous year.
Meghan and Kate are “certainly not best friends” however still handled to enclose a “superb time” last Christmas — in spite of reports of worry between Prince William and Prince Harry. Before this week it was declared Prince William had welcomed Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with his family after Prince Harry blamed his older brother of not “rolling out the red carpet” for his fiancée.
An insider said, “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles moved in and asked Prince William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,”
However, in spite of the tension between the brothers a source has while told to an online source that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Christmas with the Cambridges previous year had been a “wonderful time”. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together,” they said.
In the last week, many reports have come out claiming the Duchess of Sussex has been the reason of tension in the royal family. It’s been definite Prince Harry and Meghan has sure not to go into a Kensington Palace apartment next door to the Cambridges and will in its place take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
“The basic plan was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments,” a royal source told. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers.” There have also been alleged that Meghan Markle wakes up at 5 am daily and bombards staff with text messages, even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also lost 2 staff members in the last 6 months. Also, it’s been rumored Meghan’s wedding planning left Kate in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid gown.
Kate Middleton, who had just given birth to Prince Louis, was somewhat “emotional” at the time, the reported by some online sources.
Prince Harry was also reportedly cautioned by the Queen regarding Meghan’s behavior in the direction up to the wedding after the Suits actor turned into unhappy she would not wear the tiara of her selection, reported by the online source.
Finally Jessie J and Channing Tatum corroborate romance by slow dancing jointly to Ed Sheeran
After months of silence, the cat’s completely out of the bag now. Jessie J and Channing Tatum were canoodling for the entire world to see in London this week.
CHANNING Tatum and Jessie J have after all corroborated their romance — slow dancing together to Ed Sheeran hit Thinking Out Loud.
Singer Jessie J, 30, was also speckled sitting on Hollywood celebrity Channing’s lap at his Magic Mike Live show in London on Tuesday, reports by some sources. Onlookers at the occasion say Channing, 38, couldn’t stay his eyes off Jessie as they sat individually during the show — earlier than he afterward involved her for a romantic dance.
A source said: “Jessie discreetly prepared her way into the theatre through the exit door just by the show started.
“They didn’t sit jointly; he was unseen in the wings and she loved her evening at a table with few friends — although they didn’t prevent texting. “But sooner than the show finished Channing arrived and met her for a dance to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud. “They were holding close and she was sat on his lap — they seemed so happy and in love in concert.”
Jessie was represented in a private box at London’s Hippodrome as she watched Channing perform at the side of the cast of strippers. The latest couple were primary reported to be dating in October — soon before Channing’s split from Jenna Dewan after 8 years of marriage was made official. Since then Channing has joint his appreciation for Jessie after watching her achieve at the Royal Albert Hall previous this month. In an Instagram post from the night, he said: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”
Jessie lately warned her fans against matching the way she looks to Channing’s ex-wife Jenna, who’s also mute to his daughter Everly. She advised those making the similarities to “support all women” in a long online post saying: “Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”
Taylor Swift Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder
Taylor Swift is going public about her struggles with body image and food. The pop star is sharing news that maintaining a specific body image in the public eye is a major problem. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.