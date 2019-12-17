Ariana Grande’s Tik Tok Look-Alike Paige Niemann Reveals Ariana Slid Into Her DMs!

Just when you thought there was only one Ariana Grande.. there might just be two! Ariana Grande look-alike Paige Niemann is rising to fame on Tik Tok and other social media platforms due her uncanny resemblance to the pop sensation. She reveals the DMs that went down between herself and Ariana, plus when the two may be meeting! Watch this episode of Hollywire news with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras for the full story.
You Might also like
-
Maddie Ziegler
We got to hang out with Maddie Ziegler! She is here supporting My Friends Place, a non-profit organization supporting homeless youth. She’s been volunteering here every month for a year. We discuss the trending dance move The Whoa and working on Lennon Stella’s music video! We also talk about Maddie finally getting her drivers license!! Maddie has a fashion/merch line that she loves!
Ever since being young, Maddie Ziegler is super passionate about her love for performing on stage. Originally from Pennsylvania, Maddie has been practicing dance alongside her little sister Mackenzie Ziegler. This leads to Maddie’s role in the hit tv show Dance Moms. And shortly after, Maddie became an instant viral star online after starring in Sia’s music videos such as Chandelier, Elastic Heart, and Big Girls Cry. All of these videos have garnered more than a billion views, and Maddie has performed on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, Saturday Night Live, the Ellen show, and even to the Grammy’s. Not just in music videos or late night shows, Maddie can also be seen on hit shows like Liars, Austin and Ally, and even Pretty Little Liars!
-
Billie Lourd
We are on the red carpet for Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut of her film “Booksmart” in Austin, TX at SXSW, presented by Smirnoff. Billie says she loves working with Olivia and that she is one of the hardest working people she has ever met. She admits that there were some funny and embarrassing moments and they are all in the movie! The cast had early morning, 5am, shoots and they got to improv; which lead to some funny moments on set. Billie says she was a good kid while in high school and her celebrity crush was Kobe Bryant! She is a huge Lakers fan.
We also speak to Mason Gooding. This is his first time in Austin, TX and he loves it. He got some amazing bbq while he was there and loved it! Mason is very proud of this film and excited there is a film for younger girls out there. While in high school, Mason and his friends pulled a senior prank by setting up pingpong tables in the parking lot and playing beer pong blocking people from getting into the parking lot!
-
Jenn McAllister and Rickey Thompson
Jenn McAllister and Rickey Thompson from “Foursome” by Awesomeness TV drop by the Hollywire studio to talk everything season 4!! They star in the show alongside Cameron Moulène, Meghan Falcone, and Logan Paul. Rickey spills all about his characters new relationship and they reveal that they love to watch the show at home! We play Guilty or Not Guilty and find out all the dirt!!