Ariana Grande’s Tik Tok Look-Alike Paige Niemann Reveals Ariana Slid Into Her DMs!

Just when you thought there was only one Ariana Grande.. there might just be two! Ariana Grande look-alike Paige Niemann is rising to fame on Tik Tok and other social media platforms due her uncanny resemblance to the pop sensation. She reveals the DMs that went down between herself and Ariana, plus when the two may be meeting! Watch this episode of Hollywire news with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras for the full story.

