Billie Eilish Admits To Suicidal Thoughts

Billie Eilish is getting candid about her mental health. In a recent interview, she explained how there have been various times where she considered ending her life. Gabi Conti and Tony Moras have details on this Billie Eilish news.
-
Selena Gomez & Wilmer Valderrama are Devastated by Demi Lovato’s Hospitalization!
Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for an overdose. Many of her friends have reached out via social media to share their love and support for the pop star. However, Selena Gomez didn’t post to her social media, but she did reach out to Demi’s family and wore a shirt with the message “keep the faith.” Another person who was and still is a big part of Demi’s life, Wilmer Valderrama, visited her in the hospital and was there for around two hours.
-
TAYLOR SWIFT Gets TRAPPED Mid Concert and Saves the Show !!
Taylor Swift can get through just about anything! What happened this Saturday truly put that whole notion to the test… Taylor Swift got Trapped mid performance during her concert in Philadelphia and this is what happened… Was the latest challenge just too much for her to bear or did she CRUSH it? Let us know in the comments!
-
Zac Efron Dyed His Hair Blonde And Has a 10 Pack!
This week’s heartthrob is like a fine wine: He just keeps getting better with age. Actually, I’ve never had a fine wine, but that’s what I hear. That’s right we’re talking about Zac Efron, who’s so hot he just spells his name simply “Z-a-c” no “h” or “k” needed, and we’re okay with that. Have you seen his 10 pack lately? You could grate cheese off that. If you happen to be on pizzaslime.com and noticed that for a reasonable 12K you could purchase a bottle of Noah Cyrus’ tears, Noah’s team has confirmed that you actually will not get tears from the singer actress. Martha Stewart and CBD? As her brand recently made a deal to sell CBD infused products, AKA weed that will never and can never get you high. Which to quote Martha might be “a good thing.” What were you guys doing at 16? I was begging my mom to let me get my drivers license and still learning how to cook scrambled eggs. But if you’re Johnny Orlando, 16 years old means winning Junos breakthrough artist of the year, 5.8 million Instagram followers, and a world tour. NBD.