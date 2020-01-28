Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Grammy Surprises!!

The 2020 Grammys was quite the emotional rollercoaster this year. Billie Eilish made history sweeping the awards. Camila Cabello had the crowd in tears while singing “First Man” to her father in the crowd. Demi Lovato sang her new song “Anybody” and it was a CHILLING performance. Ariana Grande finally got to do the Grammy performance we have all been waiting for since last years drama. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti will fill you in on ALL you need to know from this years Grammy Awards.