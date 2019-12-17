Billie Eilish Is Clapping Back At Lady Gaga Fans

Billie Eilish is not a fan of Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress she wore back in 2010. When a reporter asked Billie what she thought of fashion looks celebrities have worn in the past, Billie responded “yikes” to Lady Gaga’s meat ensemble red carpet look. Lady Gaga fans are not very happy. They came for Billie Eilish on social media using the hashtag “Billie Eilish Over Party”. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras break down the whole story and fill you in on where the “beef” between Billie and Lady Gaga stands now.
