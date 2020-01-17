Billie Eilish Is Singing James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Theme Song

2020 is already starting off big for Billie Eilish! She is singing the theme song for the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. Her and brother Finneas will work on the song together. Billie is the youngest to do a lot things in the music industry and this accomplishment is another thing to add to that list. That’s right, Billie is the YOUNGEST artist to ever sing the theme song for a James Bond movie. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details you need to know about this new Billie Eilish accomplishment.
- SHOWS
- POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS
- CELEBRITY NEWS
- FAN ACCESS