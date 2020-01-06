Billie Eilish Leaves Shawn Mendes Text To Her On Read!!

Billie Eilish had the most successful year in the history of any 17-year-old in the music industry. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down her top 5 moments of the year. Some you may know about, some you may not. One of those being that Shawn Mendes did NOT get a response from Billie via text message. OUCH! See what else Jana and Tony are breaking down from the epic year of Billie Eilish’s rise to stardom and success. Plus, see what is coming for her in the following year!
