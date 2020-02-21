Bryce Hall’s Relationship Status

Bryce Hall is letting the world know that he is officially a single man. In a recent Tik Tok he posted, it shows him third-wheeling and being totally cool with it. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all these details.
Is Selena Gomez Saying Goodbye to Love Forever!?
Selena Gomez has been on a long and crazy roller coaster of love with Justin Bieber. But now that Justin is engaged, Selena has some strict requirements when it comes to her next love. Do you think Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to love forever?
Hailey Bieber Did NOT Have Bieber Fever When They Met!!
Are Kylie Jenner’s ICONIC lips no more?
We all know what Kylie Jenner’s most valuable asset is… Her lips! After all, she built an entire empire around them which scored her an impressive $386 million! So what does it mean if Kylie’s lips are no more? Jenner made her first outing without her voluptuous lips at the Handmaids Tale Season Two Finale event on July 9th in Los Angeles! But before she headed out to the event, Kylie posed for an Instagram with one of her friends, Stassie Karanikolaou where she sported her new natural look.