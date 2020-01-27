BTS Album “Map of The Soul: 7” Song DETAILS Revealed!

BTS has a new album “Map of the Soul: 7” is coming and we have ALL the details! Everyone’s favorite K-pop boy band is releasing lots of new music leading up to their highly anticipated album release. They will be celebrating the release with no one other than James Cordon on The Late Late Show. Will it be carpool karaoke with BTS?! We hope so. Get all the details on what we know about this new BTS album and more right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Taylor Swift ‘Miss Americana’ Drama!
Taylor Swift has a new documentary coming to Netflix! ‘Miss Americana’ will give fans a raw and emotionally revealing look inside Swift’s pop star life. The documentary takes place during a really transformational time in her life. Fans will be getting an inside look at everything that has gone down in T-Swift’s life behind the scenes, PLUS the drama that went down between herself, Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
-
The Best Party at Coachella was REVOLVE!
REVOLVE, presented the much-anticipated 4th annual #REVOLVEfestival, a variety of aspirational style and entertainment experiences, performances, and activations. The 2nd day of #REVOLVEfestival had party-goers hyped and excited during Offset’s performance as fellow member of Migos, Quavo, jumped on stage. Guests were then surprised by special guest.Cardi B! The two joined the stage together and gave a memorable high-energy performance, which ended in a kiss! Tyga, Saweetie, A Boogie With Da Hoodie kept the non-stop party hyped, and rap duo Rae Sremmurd closed out the show.
-
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Moved To Canada
Every newly married couple takes their time to settle into new life, and it looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no different. Justin and Hailey’s romance has been an absolute whirlwind, so it makes complete sense that the young couple has decided to take their relationship one step further and moved out of the country together. Mr. & Mrs. Bieber has decided to settle down in Justin’s home country, Canada after getting married, rather than the U.S., which is where they were living before.
According to the Us Weekly, newlyweds are full-time now living in Waterloo, Ontario. Justin Bieber has a massive home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage and a separate boathouse. There is also a movie theatre and three fireplaces, inside the house.
Last week, the loved-up couple reportedly spent their first Thanksgiving at their new home and Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber, mother Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin were all at their residence to celebrate the holiday according to a report.
Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram “Happy late Thanksgiving to everyone”. “First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family have come together.”
After the celebrations, the lovebirds Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were also spotted in the stands at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto, wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. Bieber jerseys.
Post Views:
573