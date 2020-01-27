CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

BTS Album “Map of The Soul: 7” Song DETAILS Revealed!

BTS has a new album “Map of the Soul: 7” is coming and we have ALL the details! Everyone’s favorite K-pop boy band is releasing lots of new music leading up to their highly anticipated album release. They will be celebrating the release with no one other than James Cordon on The Late Late Show. Will it be carpool karaoke with BTS?! We hope so. Get all the details on what we know about this new BTS album and more right here on Hot on Hollywire.

