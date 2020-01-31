BTS Should Collaborate With Chase Hudson!

And there comes the most awaited Music’s biggest night with the best fashion. If this year’s Grammy Awards is anything to go by, it seems 2019 might be the year for the futuristic inspiration. From Lady Gaga to Cardi B’s statement gown, the 2019 Grammy Awards’ red carpet didn’t disappoint. The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 17 Feb, in Los Angeles, with some of the music’s biggest stars hitting the stage and red carpet. So, here is the best dressedCelebs at the 2019 Grammys!

Let us find out who rocked the red carpet?

Some of the celebs dazzled in roaring 20s inspired glam. So without a further ado, let’s check out the best dressed celebs at this year’s Grammys!

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha wore a gorgeous frock with ruffles here and there! Though ruffles seems outdated, more of them, more better! She had that stunning look .She not just walked the red carpet ..but she wore it!

Camila Cabello

It appears that Camila Cabello can do no wrong and looks gorgeous no matter what she chooses to wear. She wore a long frock, with a shimmery tinge, which was just a bonus!

Diva she looked!

Jennifer Lopez

J-LO chose to be classy this Grammy! Minimal of accessory and smoky makeup did a magic to her! She surely slayed it all!

And here goes the honorable Lady Gaga

The combo of natural makeup, a casual hair-do and a slit-gown with silver sparkles made her look outstanding and we LOVED it!

Alas! From plunging necklines to high-slit, Grammy Awards 2019 was surely a fashion extravaganza! Kudos to the “Grammy 2019”!!!