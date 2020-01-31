BTS Should Collaborate With Chase Hudson!

Chase Hudson is the biggest BTS fan. Now that BTS is about to drop a new album… we wonder if new collaborations are on the brain? We’d love to hear Chase Hudson on a track with BTS! What about you guys? Let us know and stay tuned for more Hot on Hollywire.
Someone Just Knocked Taylor Swift Off The Throne!
Taylor Swift’s 1989 world tour held the spot for highest-grossing US tour by a woman, which pulled in 181.5 million dollars nationwide and a whole 250.7 million worldwide, annnd that tour just lost its top spot to none other than, Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour! Her tour, Reputation broke her own record and surpassed her 1989 tour. Reputation has earned more than $7 million per concert and has earned up to 202.3 million so far. And Reputation hasn’t ended yet, she has shows coming up as early as the end of this month and the tour will have 53 shows in total. After her US shows, she’s heading to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan! She’s so busy with her Reputation tour that she wasn’t able to make the MTV VMA’s buuut who could blame her, she didn’t get a nomination for any of the big categories for her songs. fans were especially irritated that she didn’t receive one for “Look What You Made Me Do.” She may also be reminded of a not so fun time, when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMA’s…But Taylor Swift seems to be doing just fine without another moon man.
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber PDA While Selena Gomez Is Living Her Best Life!!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their engagement over the weekend! Priyanka wore a light pink dress while Nick wore a patterned shirt and dark pants. Nick posted a story on Instagram of his fianceé dancing and captioned it “celebration time.” The couple also took a cute picture with the Jonas parents on their celebration night. Hailey Baldwin posted a picture to her instagram and it was adorable! The picture was of her and Justin Bieber on a boat, and she captioned it “absolute best friend” annnd we’re totally here for it, their pics, and relationship! 2 Chainz got married on Saturday and in attendance was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Kim stuck with her neon green trend but she stuck with her natural hair and left the neon green wig at home. Kanye had on a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and Yeezy slides with socks. And finally, Selena Gomez and her 3 best friends got matching tattoo’s! They were celebrating her best friend Courtney Barry’s 26th birthday which started off with pasta and then they all ended up in a tattoo parlor. It looks like they had a great time and they’ll definitely remember Courtney’s birthday!
Best dressed Celebs at the 2019 Grammys!
And there comes the most awaited Music’s biggest night with the best fashion. If this year’s Grammy Awards is anything to go by, it seems 2019 might be the year for the futuristic inspiration. From Lady Gaga to Cardi B’s statement gown, the 2019 Grammy Awards’ red carpet didn’t disappoint. The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 17 Feb, in Los Angeles, with some of the music’s biggest stars hitting the stage and red carpet. So, here is the best dressedCelebs at the 2019 Grammys!
Let us find out who rocked the red carpet?
Some of the celebs dazzled in roaring 20s inspired glam. So without a further ado, let’s check out the best dressed celebs at this year’s Grammys!
- Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha wore a gorgeous frock with ruffles here and there! Though ruffles seems outdated, more of them, more better! She had that stunning look .She not just walked the red carpet ..but she wore it!
- Camila Cabello
It appears that Camila Cabello can do no wrong and looks gorgeous no matter what she chooses to wear. She wore a long frock, with a shimmery tinge, which was just a bonus!
Diva she looked!
- Jennifer Lopez
J-LO chose to be classy this Grammy! Minimal of accessory and smoky makeup did a magic to her! She surely slayed it all!
- And here goes the honorable Lady Gaga
The combo of natural makeup, a casual hair-do and a slit-gown with silver sparkles made her look outstanding and we LOVED it!
Alas! From plunging necklines to high-slit, Grammy Awards 2019 was surely a fashion extravaganza! Kudos to the "Grammy 2019"!!!