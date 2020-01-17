CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Camila Cabello Gets Emotional Celebrating Solo Music After Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is celebrating the 2 year anniversary of her solo career!! She is getting pretty emotional in an Instagram post. Now that Camila’ second album titled “Romance” is out, Camila is feeling all the feels. Not to mention, “Romance” is already Gold in just a few weeks. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg are talking about this exciting and emotional time for Camila right here on Hollywire News.

