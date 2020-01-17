Camila Cabello Gets Emotional Celebrating Solo Music After Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is celebrating the 2 year anniversary of her solo career!! She is getting pretty emotional in an Instagram post. Now that Camila’ second album titled “Romance” is out, Camila is feeling all the feels. Not to mention, “Romance” is already Gold in just a few weeks. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg are talking about this exciting and emotional time for Camila right here on Hollywire News.
You Might also like
-
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson DONE or Will They Make It Work?!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not doing as well as we all had thought. Khloe did take Tristan back after he cheated on her, with Lani Blair back in April while Khloe was pregnant with True, doesn’t mean everything is back to normal for the two. Khloe has been trying to keep her relationship going with him because there have been moments where Tristan has put in a lot effort when it comes to True and his, dad duties. But, he wants out of the relationship all together and would like to move back to Cleveland, where Lani is rumored to be staying in his home.
-
Justin Bieber Buys Out Staple Center & Other CRAZY Celebrity Gifts!
It’s that time of year again – the holidays are here! Time for egg nog, mistle toe, and $20 million bath tubs. You heard right. We cover some of the most insane gifts celebrities have given to each other. This is probably not where you want to get your holiday shopping inspiration. Beyonce treated Jay Z to a watch that was $5 million dollars.Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez with a toilet. Justin Bieber rented out the Staples Center for his then girlfriend Selena Gomez.
-
Selena Gomez just STOLE Beyoncé’s spot as queen!!
The pictures of Selena’s 26th birthday have stolen the spot of being the fastest user to get to 1 million likes on an Instagram from none other than Queen B, Beyoncé, herself! And it only took a whole 3 minutes for Selena’s pictures to reach a million! Even though Selena is the most followed person on instagram, Kylie Jenner may make up to 1 million dollars for a single Instagram post!