Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio Are Being BULLIED!

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio are dealing with bullies! Internet trolls are writing negative comments on the sisters’ social media. Find out what the D’Amelio sisters are doing to rise above negative backlash. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
Super Talented – Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran is a famous English singer, songwriter and guitarist! He also writes and produces songs which are his own and created his label. Sheeran is recognized for doing pop music. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Inspite of his popularity and fame, Ed Sheeran has been spotted smoking several times.
On December 7, 2017, Sheeran was appointed as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity. After receiving honor from Prince Charles, Sheeran gushed about the occasion, but also noted it was bittersweet.Also couple of weeks later Sheeran announced that he had celebrated another momentous occasion by getting engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just before the new year.In August, he revealed that the two had secretly gotten married since then, telling the surprised interviewer that he’s never “too public” about such personal things.
His song “Shape of You” set the world on Fire!
“Shape of You” is surely a rhythmic and poppy song with catchy lyrics and Ed’s vocals are the reason for getting famous! Whenever one listen to the song, it blows your mind and you knock off your feet. This song just got stuck in the minds of the people; you just can’t help and sing this song along with Ed. Also, it’s an official video which is pretty interesting. It has surely been playing literally everywhere be it clubs, coffee shops, cabs, neighbor’s speakers, TV, radios, like everywhere. You may see many EDM remixes of this song, dhol version, piano version, acoustic version, tabla version but I’m telling you, the original track is the best among all!
What his Exclusive interview has to say!
He confirms Demi Lovato Collab & Dances on Red Carpet! Check more about this collaboration only at Hollywire!!!Post Views: 585
Taylor Swift’s Real Reason For Keeping Joe Alwyn Private
Taylor Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana” is finally out! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are going over 5 things in the documentary that absolutely left us SHOOK. Especially the part where we get an inside look at her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In case some of you T. Swift fans have not seen the documentary just yet, forewarning: spoiler alert!
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber PDA While Selena Gomez Is Living Her Best Life!!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their engagement over the weekend! Priyanka wore a light pink dress while Nick wore a patterned shirt and dark pants. Nick posted a story on Instagram of his fianceé dancing and captioned it “celebration time.” The couple also took a cute picture with the Jonas parents on their celebration night. Hailey Baldwin posted a picture to her instagram and it was adorable! The picture was of her and Justin Bieber on a boat, and she captioned it “absolute best friend” annnd we’re totally here for it, their pics, and relationship! 2 Chainz got married on Saturday and in attendance was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Kim stuck with her neon green trend but she stuck with her natural hair and left the neon green wig at home. Kanye had on a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and Yeezy slides with socks. And finally, Selena Gomez and her 3 best friends got matching tattoo’s! They were celebrating her best friend Courtney Barry’s 26th birthday which started off with pasta and then they all ended up in a tattoo parlor. It looks like they had a great time and they’ll definitely remember Courtney’s birthday!