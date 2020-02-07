Charli D’Amelio Gets J-Lo AND Britney Spears’ Attention!

Charli D’Amelio has been absolutely crushing the game lately! She just signed with a top agency. She appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. PLUS, she shared the Super Bowl half time stage with Jennifer Lopez!! How is this all happening to her?! She has the secret. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are about to fill you in right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Selena Gomez Suffers Major Panic Attack Before AMA Performance
Selena Gomez fans are NOT happy with her 2019 AMA performance. The day after the award show, a lot of backlash came for Selena due to her “poor” performance of her two new hit songs “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me”. Fans complained that Selena’s notes were off-key and her dance moves were shaky. Shortly after the storm of negative feedback, news broke that Selena suffered from a panic attack just moments before taking the stage. Check out this episode of Hollywire News for the full story. Follow us at Hollywire for more of your celebrity connection.
-
Kim Kardashian & Travis Scott are being CALLED OUT by FANS!!
Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott are being called out for being transphobic and homophobic. Travis edited out trans model, Amanda Lepore, from his ‘Astroworld’ album cover and fans are not having it. The photo was taken by celebrity photographer, David LaChapelle. Kim comments back to Tyson Beckford and fans feel it’s a bit homophobic!
-
TAYLOR SWIFT Gets TRAPPED Mid Concert and Saves the Show !!
Taylor Swift can get through just about anything! What happened this Saturday truly put that whole notion to the test… Taylor Swift got Trapped mid performance during her concert in Philadelphia and this is what happened… Was the latest challenge just too much for her to bear or did she CRUSH it? Let us know in the comments!