Cole Sprouse Leaving Riverdale?!

SPOILER ALERT: Cole Sprouse’s character Jughead Jones dies on the latest episode of Riverdale. What does this mean for the future of Riverdale?! Jughead not only a fan favorite but the narrator of the entire show. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are discussing what Cole’s exit could mean for the future of the show. Don’t miss it!
You Might also like
-
Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has A Brain Tumor
Sad news for the Swift family. Taylor’s mom has is now battling a brain tumor shortly after fighting a battle with breast cancer. Taylor announced her Lover tour will no longer be a full run. Only certain dates will still be played. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all those details and more on Hot on Hollywire.
-
‘Riverdale’ Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Call It Quits!
‘Riverdale’ Camila Mendes and Charles Mendes have called it quits a little after a year of dating. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are giving you all the deets on this episode of Hollywire News.The two stars met on set of the CW’s hit show ‘Riverdale’ and fans have ADORED their relationship since the day it started. However, it seems at though shortly after celebrating one year together, the two split romantically. As we could imagine, this may make the work place a bit difficult as the two on on set of the show together quite often. Sources, though, are saying otherwise. The two are keeping it professional and not letting their breakup get in the way of their jobs. Watch this full episode of Hollywire News to get the entire scoop.
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s new music video Me! Featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie hit 65.2 million views in just 24 hours. You’re welcome Tay Tay, that was mostly me, and yes everything is fine! Which got us thinking about TSwift’s “long list of ex-lovers” and where are they now?!
We obviously ship Justin and Hailey Bieber so hard. It feels like every day this cutest couple does something to make us swoon and go “aww I want that.” Here are the five times the Biebs times two gave us serious #RelationshipGoals.
Beyonce, who very selectively uses Instragam, dropped three photos last week of her and a whole bunch of sneakers. Which got us thinking, could Bey have any more sneakers? Of course, she could, she’s Beyonce. This image has already been meme-ed a bunch, as all the single ladies are wondering, what is going on here?
You guys remember when wedgies were not something you ever wanted, right? Well times have changed, the latest Instagram trend is the “Wedgie Rise.” Emily Ratajowski, Demi Rose and Chloe Ferry are all about this look, that is also called “fanny flossing” or “v-kinis.”