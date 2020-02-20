CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Cole Sprouse Leaving Riverdale?!

SPOILER ALERT: Cole Sprouse’s character Jughead Jones dies on the latest episode of Riverdale. What does this mean for the future of Riverdale?! Jughead not only a fan favorite but the narrator of the entire show. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are discussing what Cole’s exit could mean for the future of the show. Don’t miss it!

Post Views: 4
Scroll to top