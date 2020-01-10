CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

David Dobrik Wants To Give You a FREE Tesla!!

David Dobrik is giving away CARS! Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are recapping it all. From his friends to parents, to his assistant… David seems to always be in the spirit of giving. He is giving away Teslas, Mercedes, and more. Don’t miss this round up of the last few giveaways David has been vlogging right here on Hollywire.

Post Views: 22

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top