David Dobrik Wants To Give You a FREE Tesla!!

David Dobrik is giving away CARS! Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are recapping it all. From his friends to parents, to his assistant… David seems to always be in the spirit of giving. He is giving away Teslas, Mercedes, and more. Don’t miss this round up of the last few giveaways David has been vlogging right here on Hollywire.
People Are Fed Up With Kendall Jenner!
In case you haven’t heard, just last week The Love Magazine posted a topless picture of Kendall Jenner which caused a lot of controversy for the model However, it was not the picture itself, but it was the caption that caused the stir!!! The caption is a quote from Kendal’s interview with the magazine, Kendall said: “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.” After this statement multiple models took to social media to express their disappointment towards Kendall Victoria Secret angel Leomie Anderson tweeted: “I’m shocked but not surprised by this attitude. Not everyone gets to skip castings, get paid more than everyone else and generally work less- it’s not about being “selective”, it’s about not having to put the work in but still receiving all the campaigns and editorials.”
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Hide Stormi!
It’s no secret that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner love their little girl. The Astroworld artist recently posted a photos of him holding his baby girl close with the caption, “Big mood ! Teach my Stormi to love I’ll forever protect that smile.” While Kylie posted a photo of her kissing Stormi in the same location saying, “you make all my mornings.” These posts come not long after Kylie said she wouldn’t be sharing photos of Stormi, back in June. The decision was made after an insider revealed that Kylie was upset regarding “nasty” comments towards her daughter on pictures. The insider said, “Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant. After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom… She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place.” It seems now that a few months have passed the couple is most comfortable sharing photos of Stormi. We hope that they continue to do so!
Did Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Finally Tie The Knot?!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have eloped or at least gotten engaged. Travis surprised Kylie with hundreds of roses after an already great evening. This may lead some to believe the two got engaged! But Travis did say the roses were a surprise for Kylie before he leaves to go on his Astroworld tour. But she was spotted out with a diamond ring on he left finger!