Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl Performance!

Demi Lovato is performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! She shared the news by explaining to fans she used to dream about this moment as a little girl. If she wanted to accomplish anything, it was performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl and now she is doing it! Get all the details on this story right here on Hollywire News.

