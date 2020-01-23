Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl Performance!

Demi Lovato is performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! She shared the news by explaining to fans she used to dream about this moment as a little girl. If she wanted to accomplish anything, it was performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl and now she is doing it! Get all the details on this story right here on Hollywire News.
You Might also like
-
Shawn Mendes Breaks His Silence on Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement to Justin Bieber!
Everyone was waiting on Hailey Baldwin’s rumored ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes to respond to Hailey’s quick engagement with Justin Bieber. And at last, he finally spoke out. What do you guys think about Shawn’s reaction? And do you think he and Hailey were ever an item?
-
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler BREAK UP After 9 Years Together!
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have officially broken up after 9 years of dating. These two stayed strong for almost a decade, but it seems like busy schedules and lots of time apart caused them to come to this sad decision. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details that have surfaced so far. Stay tuned for more news on the breakup of two of our favorite celebs in Hollywood.
-
Noah Centineo
Now a days we can’t stop drooling over Noah Centineo, but where did this mega babe come from? We found all of the times Noah appeared on the screen that you probably missed. Before starring in the Netflix flicks – trying saying that fast 3 times – “Sierra Burgess is a Loser” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” he was actually around for a while, – but somehow he snuck right past us. It wasn’t until recently we started getting captivated by the flow of his hair and that beautiful smile, yet he grew up on screen right before our very eyes.