Demi Lovato Reveals The Grammys Will Be First Performance After Overdose

Demi Lovato will be performing at the 2020 Grammy awards! This is first time on stage since her overdose. She teased fans with this news in an Instagam post. Demi captioned the post “the next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing”. Her next post on Instagram was her Grammy performance announcement. We couldn’t be more happy and excited to watch Demi do her thing on musics biggest night!!
You Might also like
-
Selena Gomez Looks At Justin Bieber Pictures
Apparently Selena Gomez has been looking at at some old photo’s of her and Justin Bieber. She still has photo’s of them together and doesn’t want to get rid of them because they’re memories of a, mostly, fun time in her life. A source close to her said, “Selena’s friends caught her looking at old selfies of her and Justin on her phone. Selena says she has tried to delete a lot of their pics but she just can’t bring herself to get rid of all of them. The pics are sweet memories and Selena likes to look at them once in a while.” The source added, “Seeing pics of Justin and her smiling, happy together, remind Selena of the good times she had with Justin. She gets emotional when looking at them and does not want to get rid of them, even though he is preparing to marry someone else.” Just months before Justin popped the question to his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, he was still on and off again with Selena. The engagement must have came as a huge shock to Selena, so it’s no wonder why she can’t let go.
-
Celebs React to LAUREL VS YANNY
Remember #TheDress? The dress was the debate that tore the internet apart. The discussion was did you see white and gold or blue and black? Well now it’s happening again with Laurel vs. Yanny! Interestingly enough, this was first discovered by a student who was writing a paper. The student looked up the word “laurel” to hear the pronunciation, but was completely surprised when she heard the word “yanny.” So she posted it on her Instagram story as a poll and was stunned when she saw the results were split down the middle. It has since taken the internet by storm. The Laurel vs. Yanny controversy has even reached the celebs!
-
5 Things That You Should Know About Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is a famous actress who is famous for her character as Cat Valentine in the well-liked Nickelodeon series Victorious. After that, she named a role in the “Sam & Cat” spinoff; however, the show has ended in 2014. Grande released “Yours Truly”, her debut solo album in 2013. On Billboard 200 it became number one that time.
Here are 5 things that you should know about Ariana Grande:
- She likes Halloween and also desires that Halloween was every day. She has been obsessed with horror cinemas as she was younger.
- She is a pure vegetarian. She doesn’t have meat in the diet, she also doesn’t eat any dairy food and she doesn’t even include eggs in the diet.
- Whereas most recognize that she is a brilliant artist, her career got an intense improvement after she contacted with Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber.
- This might come as a surprise, but Ariana allegedly admitted that she uses profanity, actually, she curses similar to a sailor. “I absolutely do. I’m Italian! I wish I could less. But I don’t know why people are so shocked by me. I guess it’s because of the character I played so long being such a goody-two-shoes”, she said according to Ok Magazine.
- Grande is influenced that one of her exes resentful on her with another man. When she talks about her favorite songs, she said, “It’s about a boy who cheats on a girl with another boy. It’s one of my favorites on the album, and it’s really funny because I believe it has happened to me. I am not 100 percent positive, although I’m 99.9 percent positive.”
According to the reports, Ariana’s solo “The Way”, was the first solo from her album, “Yours Truly.” The particular placed in the top 10 in the US and even went triple platinum. She released “My Everything” in 2014, which sold almost 170,000 copies in the first week and debuted at number one. Her solo, “Problem” featuring Hip Hop impression Iggy Azalea, placed at 3rd number on Billboard’s Hot 100 and sold over 400,000 copies once released.
She has a great popularity over the social media and she purportedly has over 47 M followers on Twitter, millions of YouTube views, million likes on her Facebook page, and over 125 M followers on Instagram. Outside of music, Ariana Grande is concerned with different causes for instance “Kids Who Care” that is a group which raises funds for charities in the South Florida area.
Post Views:
707