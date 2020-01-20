CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Demi Lovato Reveals The Grammys Will Be First Performance After Overdose

Demi Lovato will be performing at the 2020 Grammy awards! This is first time on stage since her overdose. She teased fans with this news in an Instagam post. Demi captioned the post “the next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing”. Her next post on Instagram was her Grammy performance announcement. We couldn’t be more happy and excited to watch Demi do her thing on musics biggest night!!

