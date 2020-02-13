Demi Lovato Will Talk Mental Health Battle On New Talk Show

Demi Lovato is taking 2020 by storm. She has a talk show coming to Quibi! The pop star will talk mental health, relationships, career, lifestyle and more. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE: Nick Hagelin and PXTN Release New Collab Music Video for ‘Good Time’
Nick Hagelin and Paxton Ingram (PXTN) may have battled it out on The Voice. However they are now are releasing a music video together! Their new music video for ‘Good Time’ dropped today.
The song is Cuban-inspired and is the perfect feel-good summer dance record. The song uses a sample from legendary Cuban singer, Celia Cruz. PXTN sings in both English and Spanish throughout the song. Hagelin and PXTN did the music video shoot in Miami’s Little Havana. This payed homage to the music that influenced the record.
The two met on The Voice in 2016 and collaborated in songwriting during their time on the show. Nick’s cover of Rihanna’s ‘Stay‘ landed in the top ten on iTunes. PXTN’s version of ‘Break Every Chain‘ got to #1 on the Billboard Christian chart. The two stayed close after the show and continued to write music together.
In addition to their singing and songwriting, the two have something else in common: DANCE. PXTN and Nick Hagelin are both extremely good dancers. PXTN taught at Showstopper Dance Studio and choreographed the televised performances for the 2019 Univision Award show “Premios Juventud” for Latin superstars Anuel A, Natti Natasha, Farruko, and more. Nick Hagelin was born in NYC and trained at the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center. He went on to dance internationally with the American Ballet Theatre, The Kirov, and the Carolina Ballet. He competed on season 10 of The Voice but got edged out by Ingram before semifinals.
“When we first got on The Voice the producers told us that the greatest thing that would come of being on the show was the friendships we would make, and while I was skeptical at the time, nothing could be more true of my experience,” said Hagelin. “The music I get to make with Paxton and other friends I made during that time is one of the greatest lasting impacts of my journey on The Voice.”
Be sure to check out ‘Good Time’ on Youtube here and follow Nick Hagelin and PXTN on Instagram for any music updates!
By: Sakura Gray
Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” Music Video Hidden Secrets!!
Ariana Grande always stands up for girl power. She also leaves us wanting to know more about her music video 7 Rings. It represents everything about women coming together. What better time than now to be a strong and independent woman. Ariana Grande proves to the world that she can handle her own, and the only thing she needs are her best friends and 7 rings. But the best part is all the easter eggs and hidden clues she leaves us throughout the video. It got 57 million views in its first 4 days of release. I mean, talk about a powerhouse. She proves to the world once again that she does not need a man and it looks like she’s leaving us with a couple other things to talk about. These are 4 hidden moments in Ariana Grande’s video, 7 rings.
Ariana Grande’s Tik Tok Look-Alike Paige Niemann Reveals Ariana Slid Into Her DMs!
Just when you thought there was only one Ariana Grande.. there might just be two! Ariana Grande look-alike Paige Niemann is rising to fame on Tik Tok and other social media platforms due her uncanny resemblance to the pop sensation. She reveals the DMs that went down between herself and Ariana, plus when the two may be meeting! Watch this episode of Hollywire news with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras for the full story.