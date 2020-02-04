Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Performance Topped Whitney Houston’s?!

Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl! Not only did she absolutely crush it, but many people are comparing her performance to Whitney Houstons’! Pretty epic. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down why this is such a big win and accomplishment for Demi right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
ALL THE DETAILS: Cardi B Has Given Birth !! Kulture Kiari
Cardi B has finally given birth and made it official! The rap sensation took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the name of her baby girl, tagging Offset, of course. She gave birth in a hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday July 10th… Watch the full video to find out all the details! What are your thoughts on the name? Kulture Kiari
-
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber PDA While Selena Gomez Is Living Her Best Life!!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their engagement over the weekend! Priyanka wore a light pink dress while Nick wore a patterned shirt and dark pants. Nick posted a story on Instagram of his fianceé dancing and captioned it “celebration time.” The couple also took a cute picture with the Jonas parents on their celebration night. Hailey Baldwin posted a picture to her instagram and it was adorable! The picture was of her and Justin Bieber on a boat, and she captioned it “absolute best friend” annnd we’re totally here for it, their pics, and relationship! 2 Chainz got married on Saturday and in attendance was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Kim stuck with her neon green trend but she stuck with her natural hair and left the neon green wig at home. Kanye had on a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and Yeezy slides with socks. And finally, Selena Gomez and her 3 best friends got matching tattoo’s! They were celebrating her best friend Courtney Barry’s 26th birthday which started off with pasta and then they all ended up in a tattoo parlor. It looks like they had a great time and they’ll definitely remember Courtney’s birthday!
-
Ariana Griande on the hit list!
Ariana Grande is a famous American singer, songwriter and actress. She is born in Florida, to a family of New York Italian origin; she began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical 13, before playing the role of Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious from 2010 to 2013. Grande made her first musical appearance on the soundtrack for Victorious. Grande has also appeared in multiple theatre and television roles and lent her voice to animated films and television. She started her career as a singer in 2011 with the soundtrack movies from “Victorious”. Ariana Grande’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $50 million dollars as of 2019. In the present day we see Ariana Griande on the hit list as she is one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Grande’s musical career kicks off
Her acting debut in “Victorious” became famous and got attention by Monte Lipman who was a top executive of the Republic Records. She also signed with the record label in 2011 and her debut single “Put your hearts up” was released. With the release her debut album “Yours Truly ‘in 2013 and within a month the album had a top spot in the US Billboard 200.Today Grande is a pop queen .With the collaboration with producers and famous artists all over the world.
Ariana Grande dominates the Official Singles and Albums Charts as her new album Thank You, Next debuts at Number 1 with huge streaming numbers. Riana’s latest album becomes her third to debut at the top of the chart, following Dangerous Woman (2016) and sweetener (2018).Thank U, Next is the star’s biggest opening for an album to date at 65000 combined sales.
Ariana Grande’s big break
Ariana Grande has been at home on the stage since she was a small child. She was performing in local plays near her home in Florida before she was a teenager, and by the age of 15, landed a role in 13.Grande’s star continued to rise and she soon began filming the spin-off to Victorious, Sam & Cat, where she played the lead role of Cat Valentine. Surely Ariana Grande is on the hit list recently! She is ranked at the top list .Post Views: 1,262