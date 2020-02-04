CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Performance Topped Whitney Houston’s?!

Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl! Not only did she absolutely crush it, but many people are comparing her performance to Whitney Houstons’! Pretty epic. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down why this is such a big win and accomplishment for Demi right here on Hot on Hollywire.

