Hailey Bieber Did NOT Have Bieber Fever When They Met!!

Hailey Bieber met her now husband Justin Bieber years ago when they were just kids. At first, Hailey admits she was NOT into the rising pop star. In fact, she had no interest at all. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on this love story right here on Hollywire News.

