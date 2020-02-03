Hailey Bieber Did NOT Have Bieber Fever When They Met!!

Hailey Bieber met her now husband Justin Bieber years ago when they were just kids. At first, Hailey admits she was NOT into the rising pop star. In fact, she had no interest at all. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on this love story right here on Hollywire News.
You Might also like
-
Juice WRLD Dies At 21 Years Old
Twenty-one year old rapper, Juice WRLD, passed away Sunday night soon after landing in Chicago. The rapper suffered from a seizure. The reason for his seizure is still unknown, but around seventy pounds of marajuana was found on his plane. Juice WRLD was an incredibly successful artist. He is most well known for his hit song ‘Lucid Dreams’. He collaborated on a mixtape with Future which racked up millions of plays and streams. He was selling out shows around the world. This tragedy come a little over a year after the death of rapper Mac Miller. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Juice WRLD’s family, friends and fans everywhere.
-
Are Dylan O’Brien And Chloë Grace Moretz Dating?
The two were spotted having dinner together just a couple of nights ago at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles. They were seated in a booth near the back of the restaurant. It seemed casual – they were having fun and taking lots of pictures. After dinner the two left the restaurant separately but got in the same car to meet some friends at a nightclub called Avenue. A source said “Once inside they met up with a group of friends and hung out together at a table by the DJ booth.” This outing comes at about 7 years after Dylan admitted and then retracted his comment, to Hollywire, about having a crush on her. Dylan was 19 and Chloe had just starred in the movie “Kick Ass” at 14 years old.
-
Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kylie Jenner And The Collapse
Late into the night, Tammy Hembrow, collapsed at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party. She was taken out of the club face down on a stretcher by paramedics. Tammy took to Youtube to explain what happened. She said she hadn’t slept in about 30 hours. She has recently broken up with her fiancé Reece Hawkins in June, and she said ever since then she’s been keeping herself really busy with work. Kris Jenner spoke out on the incident.