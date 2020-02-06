Hailey Bieber’s One Major Flaw

Hailey Bieber has taken to her Instagram story to share with fans news about her pinky fingers!! Yes… her pinky fingers. Many Hailey fans have noticed the model’s crooked pinky finger in photos of her and Justin Bieber. We here at Hollywire flaws are what make everyone themselves! The way Hailey handled this only made us love her more! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have the full scoop on this right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Latest Hollywood’s Celebrity News about Social Media Moments of Famous Hollywood Celebs
The activities of Hollywood Celebrities on Social media give out hints of “what is on their mind?”. Whom posts they are commenting on? What could their comments mean? We have a list of latest hooks that were caused by the social media moments of some popular celebrities. Follow this post till the end!
Loved Riverdale? Or let’s ask it this way – Loved Bughead?
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Instagram moves show up cute inclinations that they are dating each other. Remember the time when Lili updated her IG story with moments she and Cole were watching eclipse? Also, the time when she wrote a “happy birthday” post that was captioned something like this – “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure…Happy birthday, my love.”
It doesn’t end here! Latest Hollywood’s celebrity news captures Cole as well commenting on Lili’s Instagram posts many times. Here is the complete story!
Things are likewise even for many other celebrities who took themselves to put thirsty comments on their boo’s sexy snaps. Ben Simmons tops this list. He has been caught up commenting on model and Television star Kendall Jenner IG post where she is wearing a bikini.
And Ben’s comment looked like “Come here”… Lili let us know that Ben is her man!
Raise your hand if you love – Camila and Charles – together! Earlier Camila confirmed their relationship on IG by posting an adorable picture. And till date, they keep posting thirsty comments on each other’s posts. Justin Bieber also makes our thirsty celebrity comments on social media list! Don’t miss the fun, click here for full details!Post Views: 316
7 Weird Trends You’re not Brave Enough to Try!
Some trends are literally SO weird, and we bet you’re not brave enough to try them on a normal day! From nose hair extensions, to emoji wave brows, you’re going to LOVE them (and find them super weird)!
Here is everything Y’ALL need to know about the legendary Hollywire x Smirnoff SXSW event.
First and foremost the Hollywire team welcomed ourselves into Austin with delicious BBQ, Mac and Cheese and corn on the cob, because we had to do Texas the right way. After that, it was work, work, work, many interviews and, of course, some partying with Smirnoff!
We interviewed the ‘Cloak and Dagger’ cast and had so much fun talking about the upcoming season. They spilled some season 2 deets and secrets for us! Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph played #hollywords and we learned that they would love going somewhere tropical for vacation and of course, that they are so proud to be a part of the Marvel family. Olivia explains that ‘Cloak and Dagger’ is different from other shows because they talk about real life issues.
We talked to Shahadi Wright Joseph, who stars in Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘Us’ which got $70 Million on its opening Weekend. She is also the voice of Nala in the new Lion King movie coming out later in 2019. We laughed a lot with the “Come As You Are” cast. They are hilarious! We learned some fun facts about them like that they all love cats and most of them even have a cat of their own.
The Hollywire team had so much fun chatting with Vincent Rodriguez III from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, Gabrielle Elyse from ‘Snatchers’, Tyler Blackburn from ‘Roswell: New Mexico’ and many others.
Check out all our interviews below and (OUR SXSW highlight on Instagram!)
We’re already looking forward to the next SXSW!Post Views: 1,063