Hailey Bieber’s One Major Flaw

Hailey Bieber has taken to her Instagram story to share with fans news about her pinky fingers!! Yes… her pinky fingers. Many Hailey fans have noticed the model’s crooked pinky finger in photos of her and Justin Bieber. We here at Hollywire flaws are what make everyone themselves! The way Hailey handled this only made us love her more! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have the full scoop on this right here on Hot on Hollywire.

