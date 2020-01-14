Harry Styles Album “Fine Line” Is About A Very Famous Ex-Girlfriend!

Harry Styles has a long list of ex-lovers!! Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are taking a walk down memory lane of some of our favorite Harry Styles relationships. He has dated mega-stars like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and more and we are going over all tea. PLUS, who is the inspiration behind songs on his latest album “Fine Line”? Check out this episode of Hollywire News to find out!!
You Might also like
-
More Details About Justin Bieber Crying
Justin was so emotional and crying because he’s never felt so emotionally exposed before, and it’s all because of Hailey. He’s never felt the way he does about Hailey ever before and he is literally bursting with love. Their relationship has been an emotional roller coster, a source said, “He isn’t opening up to anyone but Hailey right now, all he will say is that they’re ‘going though some things’ but other than that he’s like a vault. Justin and Hailey share everything with each other. He loves her because they support each other during their most difficult moments. And yeah, that means a lot of tears sometimes.” The source add, “They are being very private about what they are dealing with, not opening up to many. But Justin is happy that he has Hailey and she is happy that he is there too so they both have a shoulder to cry on.”
-
Avril Lavigne
Tony Moras stopped by Avril Lavignes tour rehearsal to chat about her upcoming tour “Head Above Water” and new album. Avril worked on this album for three years! Now that it’s finally out she’s ready to rock out on stages all over America. Avril Lavigne, from Ontario, Canada, is a true icon in every way shape and form. Avril has shown her family, friends and fans what the true meaning of strength and triumph is. Her talent shined at the early age of two, singing at church and local events. Christian tunes and country songs dominated her early sound. Then not long after, her signature grungy pop-rock sound that put her on the map. Signed to a record label at sixteen and after relocating to Los Angeles, she debuted her first Album, “Let Go” in 2002. The album went six times platinum. Her popularity and fame continued with the albums Under My Skin (2004), The Best Damn Thing (2007), Goodbye Lullaby (2011), and Avril Lavigne (2013). In 2014, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, taking time off to focus on recovery. Although her journey has not been easy, she has used this battle to fuel her in many ways. After a five-year break from touring, she now has released her sixth album and is ready to take on the world in her “Head Above Water” Tour.
-
Isaiah Mustafa
Isaiah Mustafa is in the Hollywire studio to chat about his life and career! Isaiah stars in Freeform’s hit show Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments as Luke Garroway; alongside Katherine McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Dominic Sherwood! The series is in it’s final season with season 3b ending on April 13, 2019. Isaiah also stars in the new and highly anticipated movie It: Chapter Two. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, and Finn Wolfhard. He landed the role of Mike Hanlon while Chosen Jacobs plays Young Mike! He shares with us amazing fan and on-set stories, from Shadowhunters and It: Chapter Two with his cast-mates! Isaiah was cast as the lead in the ‘The Man Your Man Could Smell Like’ Old Spice commercials. Some alongside Terry Crews! We play the 6 second challenge! We find out that he loves to binge watch The Walking Dead and Umbrella Academy; on Netflix and Hulu. Also, his pet peeves are bad breath, tardiness, and strong cologne smells. We also find out that he would go skydiving with Alberto, Dominic, Katherine, Harry, and Matt all from his Shadowhunters cast! Finally, we find out his favorite movies are High and Low, Dr. Strange Love, and Hidden Fortress.