CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Harry Styles and Adele Relationship HEATING Up?!?

New relationship alert?! Harry Styles and Adele were seen on vacay together recently! Sources close to Adele are saying the two have been pals for a long time, but now Adele might be seeing Harry as more than just a friend. Not only that, but Harry has been a big motivator and inspiration behind Adele’s 100 pound weight loss!! Adele always glows, but now she is looking happier than ever. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on this right here on Hollywire News.

