Harry Styles Concert Catastrophe!

Harry Styles is set to perform in Miami on Super Bowl weekend, right? And then a MASSIVE rain storm put the show to a halting stop. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on Harry’s unfortunate concert catastrophe.
-
Demi Lovato’s Steamy New Love Interest!
We’re still over the moon to know that Demi Lovato is doing just fine after completing 60 days of rehab. Demi has been seen out with designer Henry Levy. Rumors of a romance started to calmed down until recently. The two have been seen out together multiple times and a source says that they are casually dating! The two shared a kiss outside of NOBU restaurant in Malibu. But we’re also happy to know that a certain someone is her number one support system and hasn’t left Demi’s side. A source said that Wilmer is still one of Demi’s “biggest support systems” and that they are in “constant communication.”
-
The Best Party at Coachella was REVOLVE!
REVOLVE, presented the much-anticipated 4th annual #REVOLVEfestival, a variety of aspirational style and entertainment experiences, performances, and activations. The 2nd day of #REVOLVEfestival had party-goers hyped and excited during Offset’s performance as fellow member of Migos, Quavo, jumped on stage. Guests were then surprised by special guest.Cardi B! The two joined the stage together and gave a memorable high-energy performance, which ended in a kiss! Tyga, Saweetie, A Boogie With Da Hoodie kept the non-stop party hyped, and rap duo Rae Sremmurd closed out the show.
-
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes ‘to tie the knot in Paris after about more than 5 years of keeping romance covert’
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are decided to marry in Paris after about 5-6 years of keeping their love connection hidden as per to a new information.
The 50-year-old Oscar winner and 39-year-old mother to Suri Cruise are deciding to marry in the City of Light- Paris claims by a source on Wednesday. Their associate said: ‘Paris is the place where they selected to go open with their romance after 5-6 years of sneaking around. ‘Jamie’s been a small celebrity ever while they started in secret dating in 2013 — although Katie’s persuaded him to settle down, and they’re set to make it conclusive.’
It has been high rumored that the two have been a point for the year. Back in 2012, Holmes break-up from Tom Cruise.’Katie has expected a lengthy time to wed Jamie, and she’s now set it clear when and where she would like to marry,’ the online source told. ‘She’s going excited for a winter wedding in Paris- the City of Light.’
This arrives just weeks after gossips spin around that they were committed after Katie was speckled wearing a diamond ring on her pinky prior this month. Though those claims went down by her representatives, declaring the ring was only a movie support for her new movie- The Secret. But afterward, she was observing with a large smile as she laughed with friends. Jamie reserved it casual as well in an all-black collection of sweatshirt and pairing pants.
‘Holmes’ not engaged to anybody after her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,’ her press agent told PEOPLE. And then after that day, the actress was spotted with no rings as she was on location. The Dawson’s Creek alum is featuring in the picture version of the iconic self-help book The Secret alongside Jerry O’Connell.
The movie will bring the admired book’s central principle of the supremacy of positive thinking all through a story regarding a young family. The actress has been silently dating Oscar winner Jamie Foxx for the last 5-6 years.
Jamie, collectively, is close by his love in the Bayou while shooting his most recent Netflix film, Power.
