Harry Styles Concert Catastrophe!

Harry Styles is set to perform in Miami on Super Bowl weekend, right? And then a MASSIVE rain storm put the show to a halting stop. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on Harry’s unfortunate concert catastrophe.
With the holidays rolling around, it seems like everyone is going on vacation. Whether they’re escaping to the Bahamas or jet-setting to Paris, the Kardashians always give us serious travel-FOMO! So today we’ll be reminiscing the most lavish Kardashian trips, try not to book a flight after this!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s parents have finally met. These two are moving fast! Nick’s family touched down in Mumbai to meet their new, soon to be family with gifts in hand. Nick’s parents, Paul and Denise Jonas looked like the happiest parents as they were exiting the airport in Mumbai. Paul was carrying a very large Tiffany’s bag, which was most likely a gift for Priyanka’s parents. Priyanka wants their engagement and wedding to be traditional to her family’s values and beliefs, so there will be multiple celebrations and a traditional Indian wedding.
BELIEBERS!! There is FINALLY some Justin Bieber news we’ve all been waiting for. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the scoop and are filling you in. Justin Bieber is teasing his fans with only a new single called “Yummy” but an album and a tour in 2020. PLUS, he is even making a docuseries about his life just for the fans. Jana and Tony break down everything you need to know about this news. Will any of his songs be about Selena? Or all Hailey?! Stay tuned…