Harry Styles Has A Doppelganger!

Weezer was without a doubt this year’s standout performance at iHeart Radio’s AlterEgo festival. Opening their set with the classic, “The Sweater Song”, the band showed that they came to perform the hits. Staying true to their sound, the band impressed the crowd with a slew of their greatest ranging from “Island in the Sun” to “Say It Ain’t So”. We’ve never witnessed a crowd be so in tune to the direction of a band. Front-man Rivers Cuomo had complete control of the crowd, when he said “jump”, they said “how high”. We found ourselves rocking out to every hit and knew every word to these cult classic songs. With the old also came the new, Weezer gave a tease at some new music that would be released from their newest coming album, “The Black Album”. Performing, “Can’t Knock The Hustle” we saw a new tone of Weezer with a sound that has a latin flare. The band closed out their amazing set with their rendition of “Africa” by Toto. The crowd roared for this favorite and it might have even been our most treasured moment of the night. We’ll be patiently waiting for The Black Album, but until then we’ll have “Island In the Sun” on repeat.