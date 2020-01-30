Harry Styles Has A Doppelganger!

Harry Styles stans! There is a Harry Styles look-alike in the world and whoever he is, is breaking the internet. One Harry Styles fan caught glimpse of this look-alike in a Starbucks drive-through. Was it actually Harry Styles or really just his doppelganger?! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are filling you in!
You Might also like
-
Scott Disick Comes Clean about Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian
On the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Scott Disick is put in the hot seat about his relationship with Sofia Richie. He comes clean and says its new and different, but good for him. Khloe Kardashian also questions his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Kim Kardashian confronts him about her age, saying she is closer to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s age.
-
The Best Party at Coachella was REVOLVE!
REVOLVE, presented the much-anticipated 4th annual #REVOLVEfestival, a variety of aspirational style and entertainment experiences, performances, and activations. The 2nd day of #REVOLVEfestival had party-goers hyped and excited during Offset’s performance as fellow member of Migos, Quavo, jumped on stage. Guests were then surprised by special guest.Cardi B! The two joined the stage together and gave a memorable high-energy performance, which ended in a kiss! Tyga, Saweetie, A Boogie With Da Hoodie kept the non-stop party hyped, and rap duo Rae Sremmurd closed out the show.
-
Weezer Rock the iHeart Radio ALTer EGO Festival
Weezer was without a doubt this year’s standout performance at iHeart Radio’s AlterEgo festival. Opening their set with the classic, “The Sweater Song”, the band showed that they came to perform the hits. Staying true to their sound, the band impressed the crowd with a slew of their greatest ranging from “Island in the Sun” to “Say It Ain’t So”. We’ve never witnessed a crowd be so in tune to the direction of a band. Front-man Rivers Cuomo had complete control of the crowd, when he said “jump”, they said “how high”. We found ourselves rocking out to every hit and knew every word to these cult classic songs. With the old also came the new, Weezer gave a tease at some new music that would be released from their newest coming album, “The Black Album”. Performing, “Can’t Knock The Hustle” we saw a new tone of Weezer with a sound that has a latin flare. The band closed out their amazing set with their rendition of “Africa” by Toto. The crowd roared for this favorite and it might have even been our most treasured moment of the night. We’ll be patiently waiting for The Black Album, but until then we’ll have “Island In the Sun” on repeat.Post Views: 576