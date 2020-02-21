Harry Styles Robbed At Knife Point!

Harry Styles got robbed at knife-point in London! The singer remained calm and got away safely. However, this happened in the same week that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack took her own life. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
You Might also like
-
Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Performance Topped Whitney Houston’s?!
Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl! Not only did she absolutely crush it, but many people are comparing her performance to Whitney Houstons’! Pretty epic. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down why this is such a big win and accomplishment for Demi right here on Hot on Hollywire.
-
Could BEYONCE be Pregnant with 4th Kid?!
Beyonce was seen wearing baggy outfits and people are going CRAZY! Not to mention about her hand motion around her belly – indicating she may be pregnant with kid number 4! Nothing has been confirmed yet, but watch the video for evidence! What are your thoughts on Beyonce and Jay-Z welcoming a new baby to the family?
-
Are Kylie Jenner’s ICONIC lips no more?
We all know what Kylie Jenner’s most valuable asset is… Her lips! After all, she built an entire empire around them which scored her an impressive $386 million! So what does it mean if Kylie’s lips are no more? Jenner made her first outing without her voluptuous lips at the Handmaids Tale Season Two Finale event on July 9th in Los Angeles! But before she headed out to the event, Kylie posed for an Instagram with one of her friends, Stassie Karanikolaou where she sported her new natural look.