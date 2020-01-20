Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Is Making A Comeback On Instagram!!

We LIVE for Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Instagram posts.. and finally, after quite some time he is making a come back. It has been a while since we’ve seen Hero not only on our phone screen, but our TV screens. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have details on his Instagram comeback as well as his next project.
Are Dylan O’Brien And Chloë Grace Moretz Dating?
The two were spotted having dinner together just a couple of nights ago at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles. They were seated in a booth near the back of the restaurant. It seemed casual – they were having fun and taking lots of pictures. After dinner the two left the restaurant separately but got in the same car to meet some friends at a nightclub called Avenue. A source said “Once inside they met up with a group of friends and hung out together at a table by the DJ booth.” This outing comes at about 7 years after Dylan admitted and then retracted his comment, to Hollywire, about having a crush on her. Dylan was 19 and Chloe had just starred in the movie “Kick Ass” at 14 years old.
KROQ’s 27th Annual Weenie Roast was the Concert of the SUMMER!
Food trucks, the beach, and an awesome lineup of performers… This past weekend KROQ proved why Weenie Roast is consistently one of the best concerts of the year. The festival took place for the first time at the beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The concert was the ultimate beach party as concert-goers sat on blankets under the shade of palm trees and enjoyed music from their favorite artists.
Excited fans rode shuttles to the venue, and the weather was beautiful for an outdoor concert. Food trucks lined the entrance as attendees were able to enjoy food from a wide array of vendors as they looked out on the water. Throughout the concert, artists such as X Ambassadors, DJ Snoopadelic, and The Lumineers brought the heat.
The X Ambassadors are Weenie Roast regulars, and during their performance of their hit song “Unsteady,” the crowd leapt to their feet to sing along in unison. They additionally performed “Boom,” their latest single, and fans danced along to the upbeat song. Later in the day, Snoop Dogg a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic was fashionably late, but stole the show as he DJ’ed a wide variety of classics from all different genres. It was his first time performing at Weenie Roast, and his debut did not disappoint. Younger and older concert-goers got to enjoy a Snoop Dogg twist on all of their favorite songs. From “Get Low” by Lil’ John to “We Will Rock You” by Queen, Snoop Dogg knew exactly what the audience wanted to hear. His exciting transitions and smooth dance moves kept the crowd cheering the entire time.
The Lumineers headlined the show and showed everyone why they are consistently at the top of alternative charts. They went on the main stage after the sun went down and gave a beautiful performance of some of their songs from the Cleopatra album in addition to their new single “Gloria.”
The event was an awesome mixture of old and new sounds, and the scenic new venue was a hit amongst the audience. We can’t wait to see what next year’s lineup will be, and until then we will probably be reliving our incredible memories from the concert!
Written By: Sakura GrayPost Views: 1,176
Billie Eilish Leaves Shawn Mendes Text To Her On Read!!
Billie Eilish had the most successful year in the history of any 17-year-old in the music industry. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down her top 5 moments of the year. Some you may know about, some you may not. One of those being that Shawn Mendes did NOT get a response from Billie via text message. OUCH! See what else Jana and Tony are breaking down from the epic year of Billie Eilish’s rise to stardom and success. Plus, see what is coming for her in the following year!